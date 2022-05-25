GCB Female Under-19 Inter-County T20 Tournament 2022

Latest update May 25th, 2022 12:59 AM
May 25, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – Play in the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Female Under-19 Inter-County T20 tournament starts today and continues until Saturday at the Everest Ground. Here are the fixtures:
Date Time Matches Venue
Wednesday May 25, 2022 0900 hours – 1300 hours Select X1 vs Demerara Everest
Wednesday May 25, 2022 1330 hours -1730 hours Essequibo vs Berbice Everest
Friday May 27, 2022 0900 hours – 1300 hours Select X1 vs Essequibo Everest
Friday May 27, 2022 1330 hours -1730 hours Demerara vs Berbice Everest
Saturday May 28, 2022 0900 hours – 1300 hours Essequibo vs Demerara Everest
Saturday May 28, 2022 1330 hours -1730 hours Berbice vs Select X1 Everest
