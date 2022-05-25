Latest update May 25th, 2022 12:59 AM

GCB Female Under-19 Inter-County T20 Tournament 2022

May 25, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – Play in the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Female Under-19 Inter-County T20 tournament starts today and continues until Saturday at the Everest Ground. Here are the fixtures:
Date Time Matches Venue

Wednesday May 25, 2022      0900 hours – 1300 hours         Select X1 vs Demerara     Everest

Wednesday May 25, 2022      1330 hours -1730 hours          Essequibo vs Berbice        Everest

Friday May 27, 2022              0900 hours – 1300 hours         Select X1  vs Essequibo    Everest

Friday May 27, 2022              1330 hours -1730 hours          Demerara vs Berbice          Everest

Saturday May 28, 2022           0900 hours – 1300 hours         Essequibo vs Demerara     Everest

Saturday May 28, 2022           1330 hours -1730 hours          Berbice vs Select X1         Everest

 

