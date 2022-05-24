UG NATI in Tertiary Basketball League Semi-Finals

Latest update May 24th, 2022 12:59 AM
May 24, 2022 Sports
The University of Guyana held off the New Amsterdam Technical Institute 77 points to 71 in an intense semi-finals battle to secure a spot in the final of the Inaugural Tertiary Basketball League set for June 5th, 2022.
MVP leader, Shaquawn Gill scored a game-high 27 points and 15 rebounds, with good support from Timothy Richmond 15 points, 16 rebounds, and Thariq Duncan 12 points for the university.
For NATI, Charles Williams finished with 27 points and Kadeem Dover had 20 points.
In the second semi-final, the Government Technical Institute maintained a perfect record with a comfortable win over rival Linden Technical Institute 73 points to 69.
Kobe Tappin was the lead man with 20 points, with Rakin Mc Donald 16 points, 12 rebounds, and Royon Shortt 16 points playing an equally important role.
For LTI, Shamar Savory finished with 23 points, 20 rebounds, and Damarcus Adams 22 points and 7 rebounds.
The finals and third-place game will be contested Sunday, June 5th from 16:00hrs at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.
Third Place: New Amsterdam Technical Institute v Linden Technical Institute.
Championship: Government Technical Institute v University of Guyana.
The tournament is sponsored by: National Sports Commission, ExxonMobil, G-Boat Guyana, Edward B. Beharry & Company Ltd, Fireside Grill and Suites, and Banks DIH Ltd.
