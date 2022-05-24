Regional Associations’ Leagues continue across Guyana…

Since the kick off of the Senior Men’s Football League in the nine Regional Associations under the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), not all the teams have managed to balance out their chemistry and some are still raring to go.

Over the weekend, the regularly allotted playing frame, action unfolded at various Grounds across the Country.

East Bank Demerara Football Association (EDFA)

On Sunday, wins were recorded by Soesdyke Falcons and Grove Hi Tech at the GFF National Training Centre, though in contrasting fashion.

Falcons devoured St. Cuthbert’s Mission (SCM) 5 – 0 will Grove Hi Tech claimed their first three points via walkover, compliments of Mocha Champions.

In the match that was contested, Terrence Glasgow’s hat-trick which saw him score goals in the 17th, 39th and 71st minutes while he was supported by Marvin Joseph and Kelsey Bernassoon who fired in a goal each in the 50th and 82nd minutes, respectively.

All four teams were scheduled to play their first match with Falcons moving to second in Group B and Grove Hi Tech taking the same position in Group A. Agricola Red Triangle is on top of Group A, while Timehri Panthers lead the other Group.

Upper Demerara Football Association (UDFA)

In Linden, Botafago FC outplayed Blue Berry Hill 4 – 0, while Amelia’s Ward and Silver Shottas battled to a stalemate at the Mackenzie Sports Complex Ground.

Also battling on Sunday, Botafago were propelled by a goal each from Ojani Whittington, Tevin Thomas, Antiowin Gill and Shane Haynes, in that order. Blue Berry were caught slipping in the opening moments of the match and paid dearly.

They never got a chance to recover from the first half goals scored in the 8th, 12th, 14th and 19th minutes.

The other match ended in a 2 – 2 draw. Amelia’s Ward were the first to draw blood when Curlon Hinds scored in the 11th minute and were the last to score when Grevon Hinds found the equaliser in the 92nd minute.

Quincy Oudkirk scored the equalizer for Silver Shottas in the 31st minute while Damian Williams put the side ahead in the 44th minute.

On Thursday there are two more matches set for the MSC ground with the first between Kwakwani Strikers and Net Rockers and the other featuring Capital FC and Coomacka.

West Demerara Football Association (WDFA)

Big wins were recorded by Pouderoyen and Eagles at the Leonora Stadium when the West Demerara edition of the League continued.

Pouderoyen sank Crane Rovers, 6 – 0, with doubles from E.J Mars (28th & 59th minutes) and Uidi Matthews (80th & 90th minutes) and a goal each from Leroy Seagle (73rd) and Tesson Fraser (76th).

In the other match, Eagles defeated Wales, 4 – 1. A second half double from Nashawn Liven (51st & 72nd) along with two more second half goals from Jomal Landry and Darrel Alexis was enough to overshadow the lone goal score by the opposition’s Shaquile Dos Santos.

East Coast Demerara Football Association (ECDFA)

On Saturday, the Buxton Ground came alive with two matches, but only one team claimed victory. Airy Hall Stars squeezed past Ann’s Grove United while Buxton Stars and Buxton United battled to an entertaining draw.

Ann’s Grove did well to go ahead as early as the 2nd minute thanks to Qunicy Barry but the game was back in the balance not long after when Delon Besa equalized in the 13th minute. The decider was score in the 21st minute as Airy Hall parked the bus to maintain the upper hand.

The other match between the Buxtonians ended in a 1 – 1 stalemate. Buxton Stars with a second minute goal shook up the opposition but they recovered and equalized in the 33rd minute. Neither team were able to go ahead despite numerous chances on goal by both sides.

On Sunday, the other fixtures that read Victoria Kings versus Victoria Scorpions and Dynamic FC versus Mahaica Determinators at the Golden Grove Ground were postponed due to inclement weather which made the venue unfit for play.

According to the orgainser, the fixture was rescheduled for Thursday May 26 at the same if the weather holds.

Meanwhile, up to press time Kaieteur Sports was not provided with the results of the other five member associations. However, our team will have the results of the other matches in Wednesday’s issue.