PM Mark Phillips hands over Prime Minister Independence Domino tourney sponsorship

The Honourable Prime Minister, Ret’d Brigadier Mark Anthony Phillips handed over the Prime Minister lien Trophy and his office’s cash sponsorship to members of the organising team yesterday for the Prime Minister Independence Domino Competition. The event is set for Thursday 26 May, 2022 at 2330 Central Amelia’s Ward, Linden (Shanghai’s Residence).

Prime Minister hands over the Prime Minister lien Trophy and his office cash sponsorship to Colin BL Aaron, while Aubrey Shanghai Major (left) and Mark Jumbie Wiltshire share the moment.

It is open to all Domino teams affiliated to the various bodies in the country and it is the First Independence Cup Tournament being staged in the Mining Town.
Sponsorship have been coming in for the event from various entities and the PM’s Office had pledged their backing which Prime Minister Phillips presented to Colin BL Aaron in the presence of Aubrey Shanghai Major and Mark Jumbie Wiltshire representing the Kashif and Shanghai Organization who are the organisers of the event.
Attractive prizes are at stake and they are:
1st Place $500,000
2nd Place $300,000
3rd Place $100,000
The winner will also claim the Hon. Prime Minister Lien Trophy. Ramesh Sunich of the Trophy Stall has donated the trophies for the winner, 2nd and 3rd place teams. A number of other individual prizes are also to be won. The competition promises to be keen.
Among the other sponsors on board are: Office of the Hon. Prime Minister, Ministry of Culture Youth and Sports, Bakewell, Beharry Group of Companies, Ansa McAl and the Guyana Tourism Authority.
Entrance fee is $15,000 per team and details on registration for the tournament can be had by contacting B.L. Aaron on telephone 662-3497 and or Mark ‘Jumbie’ Wiltshire on 659-8672.

 

