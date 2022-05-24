Heavy downpour leaves sections of Guyana flooded

– Rupununi residents forced into shelters

– City drains and canals filled to capacity

Kaieteur News – Due to the passing of a tropical wave, several parts of Guyana have been experiencing continuous rainfalls which resulted in severe flooding – some Rupununi residents have been forced into shelters and city drains and canals have been filled to capacity.

Guyana’s Hydrometeorological Service has issued several weather alerts on what to expect in the different parts of the country. In its Monday weather update, it was stated that the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) continued to affect most of Northern Guyana. It noted too that “cloudy to overcast skies are expected over all regions and scattered showers varying from light to moderate with intermittent rain are likely to be experienced over Northern Guyana – while thundershowers are likely to happen in Regions One to Three.”It was also stated that Southern Guyana was expected to experience occasional showers of varying intensities and intermittent to continuous rain. Notably, rainfall was expected between 20.0 mm to 40.0mm over Northern Guyana with the highest expected over Regions One and Two between 30.0mm to 60.0mm.It was pointed out too that weather conditions may result in flooding and land slippage in some area and thundershowers may also produce high winds and lightning strikes.As a result of the predicted heavy downpour, Rupununi residents were forced into shelters, a state of affairs that was confirmed by the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) in a statement on Monday.According to the CDC, several communities and farms are flooded resulting in the relocation of families. It revealed too that the Regional Democratic Council, the Lethem Town Council and the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development have since established a shelter at the Tabatinga Sports Complex in Lethem to house approximately seven families.The CDC has also activated its Regional Disaster Risk Management Centre to serve as a secondary shelter to accommodate more displaced persons.According to the statement, the CDC is also working with regional and municipal authorities to deliver water purification tablets, water containers, cleaning hampers and other essential supplies.Also helping the affected residents in Lethem, Region Nine is the representative of the GuyOil Gas Station, David Lam. Mr. Lam, the owner of a drill well, said that, as in times past, he is offering all affected residents free potable water. “All they have to do is walk with their container and they will get the water free of cost, no money they have to pay,” he insisted.Meanwhile, the CDC revealed on Monday too that the Toshao at Rockstone, Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice (Region 10) has confirmed that some homes there are flooded as well.Reports suggest that at least three homes are inundated but the residents have chosen to remain in their homes and manage the situation. Water, according to the CDC, is said to be approximately one foot in height, and houses along the banks of the creek have accumulated flood waters in the yards of residents.Heavy rainfall, it noted, is expected to continue during the next 24 hours and residents countrywide are advised to take all necessary precautions and to report any impacts to local authorities or the National Emergency Monitoring System (NEMS) on 600-7500 or 226-1114 at any time.Meanwhile, in Georgetown, the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) on Monday issued an advisory that urged citizens to safeguard their homes since the city drains and canals were filled to capacity.The M&CC noted that it has collaborated with the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority to facilitate desilting as part of its maintenance schedule of the canals.It was also stated that the administration continues to work diligently as engineers ensure pumps and kokers are in working order.Due to the rainfall, several parts of the city experienced severe flooding. Impacted severely were some stall owners in the Stabroek Market who were forced to secure their businesses and retire for the day.The M&CC is urging citizens to do their part by reporting littering, safeguarding their property from flooding and being careful on the wet and slippery roadways.