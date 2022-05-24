Heavy downpour leaves sections of Guyana flooded

Latest update May 24th, 2022 12:59 AM
May 24, 2022 News
– Rupununi residents forced into shelters
– City drains and canals filled to capacity
Kaieteur News – Due to the passing of a tropical wave, several parts of Guyana have been experiencing continuous rainfalls which resulted in severe flooding – some Rupununi residents have been forced into shelters and city drains and canals have been filled to capacity.Guyana’s Hydrometeorological Service has issued several weather alerts on what to expect in the different parts of the country. In its Monday weather update, it was stated that the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) continued to affect most of Northern Guyana. It noted too that “cloudy to overcast skies are expected over all regions and scattered showers varying from light to moderate with intermittent rain are likely to be experienced over Northern Guyana – while thundershowers are likely to happen in Regions One to Three.”
