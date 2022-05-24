Guyana is de Caribbean fish pond

Latest update May 24th, 2022 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – Guyana had wan agri-investment conference last week. And Prezzie bin talk nuff bout fisheries. Suh dem boys want to know wat was really de focus – aquaculture or agriculture? Land or water?
Dem CARIGONE leaders wah come get fuh see de Rupununi. Dem mussy de want know whether dem bin in some western movie. But if dem bin stay in de Rupununi one day later, dem woulda want know whether dem land in Water World.
Dem CARIGONE leaders lucky. Dem went to de Rupununi on Saturday and den dem bail out de country on Sunday. Instead ah moving around in vehicles, dem woulda had to move around in boat.
If dem bin go to de Rupununi on Sunday instead, dem woulda realise de aquaculture potential of de country. Dem woulda see de biggest fish pond in de country, running fuh miles upon miles in de Rupununi and even going to dem residents doorstep.
Instead, however, dem leaders went to de Rupununi on Saturday and dem need big hat and umbrella fuh shield dem from de sun. Instead of aquaculture, dem see agriculture. One day later and de same umbrella would have to shield dem from de downpours and dem big hat coulda bin use to bail water.
Dem leaders woulda had fish jumping out dem lang boots. Dem woulda been able to place dem order fuh fish, non-tariff barriers or no non-tariff barriers.
Talk half. Leff half.
