Essequibo tourism to get big marketing boost with Kaietour app

Kaieteur News – In order to adequately pursue the development and marketing of tourism opportunities in Essequibo, the Region Two Tourism Association and the Essequibo Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ECCI) are looking to Kaietour.com, the Guyana-centric global travel booking app that aims to furnish tourism operators with a plethora of benefits.

At a special event at the State House in Region Two on May 22, 2021, the regional players hosted representatives of Kaietour.com – its Founder/CEO, Salaudeen Nausrudeen and Special Projects Manager, Neil Bacchus. The Kaietour.com team provided an in-depth overview of the tourism opportunities in Essequibo and discussed the many benefits that Kaietour.com brings to tourism operators including hotels, resorts, taxis, car rentals and tour operators.

“Leave the sales and marketing of your tourism product to Kaietour.com, that is at the core of our technology and process, we do that very well. We want you to deliver the most awesome, seamless and enjoyable tourism experience to tourists and guests to Essequibo,” said Mr. Nausrudeen.

“And that enjoyable experience starts with the booking – the ease of searching, finding and paying for your vacation to Essequibo,” the CEO added.

Endorsing and praising the value the app brings to Essequibo Tourism were Executive Member of the Region Two Tourism Association, Ms. Feona Sukdeo and other Executives; Humace Oodit, Regional Vice-Chairman, who represented the Regional Chairwoman, Ms. Vilma DaSilva, and an executive of the Essequibo Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Tourists from the diaspora and around the world would now be able to search, find, book and pay for Guyana’s and Essequibo’s unique tourism products through Kaietour.com – available at www.kaietour.com and on the Apple Store or Google Play Store.

The innovative online travel booking platform was launched in March and has since seen significant traffic and interest in Guyana. It was revealed that Kaietour.com took two years and more than $60,000,000 to develop and launch.

Kaietour.com is designed to help travellers to easily search, find, book and pay for travel to Guyana or anywhere else in the world with a wide selection of flights, hotels, car rentals, vacation packages, tour packages and even taxi service. It is an easy and free platform for Guyanese tour operators, hotels, resorts, local airlines, car rental companies and taxis to list their inventory to attract global tourists, of which the Diaspora is a significant segment.

Mr. Nausrudeen said more than 90 percent of global travel is booked online since it puts the power of options and flexibility in the hands of tourists.

“Kaietour.com was developed because Guyana’s tourism operators, especially those further away from Region Four, like Region Two/Essequibo, are at a disadvantage. Essequibo’s rich and unique tourism inventory is not readily available for booking and purchasing online and therefore invisible to global tourists, ultimately resulting in little to no business,” he pointed out.

As such, Kaietour.com has filled a long needed gap in the industry. Tourism service providers are, therefore, advised to sign onto the app so as not to remain invisible and miss out on the lucrative potential of tourism. The platform offers a complete booking experience, including full pre-payment, negating the need for any cash transactions by travellers while in Guyana.

Kaietour.com extensive global inventory includes: 900+ airlines worldwide, flights from and to 185+ countries, connection to 500,000 hotels worldwide, hotels in more than 20,100 cities, largest source of deeply discounted rates,18+ car rental brands and car Rentals in 160+ countries.