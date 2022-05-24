DPP reassures public that office will remain “apolitical and professional” following backlash

Withdrawal of charge against attorney…

Kaieteur News – Amidst criticism over the recent actions of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Shalimar Ali-Hack, SC, the office of the DPP on Monday issued a statement to reassure the public of its apolitical status.

The statement follows wide spread public criticisms that DPP Ali-Hack, received after she discontinued the private racial assault charge against attorney-at-law Nirvan Singh, son of former Chancellor of the Judiciary, Carl Singh.

Singh was charged on April 20, last for using racial slurs towards an Afro-Guyanese policewoman who was tasked with guarding his residence.

He had made his first court appearance in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan on a charge that he willfully excited and or attempted to excite racial hostility or ill-will against police constable, Shawnette Bollers.

The charge states that Singh at the corner of Middle and Cummings Streets, Georgetown, by means of words spoken by him in a public place, willfully excited and or attempted to excite hostility and ill-will against Bollers on the ground of her race as an Afro-Guyanese by using words directed to her and published by him, to wit: “black monkey”, “monkey” “black people have no purpose in life” contrary to the provisions of Section 2 (1) Racial Hostility Act Cap 23:0).

He had pleaded not guilty to the charge and was scheduled to return to court.

However, on his second appearance before the court the DPP issued an order to the Magistrate to discontinue the matter. Her actions were met with backlash from a number of civil society groups and individuals who accused the DPP of acting in a partisan manner.

In response to the backlash, the DPP Chambers in its statement issued on Monday said that the allegations being made and published in the media and otherwise have no basis in law.

“We wish to state that the Office will continue to operate in accordance with the Constitution and the relevant laws which are concerned in each case. The Office will continue to uphold the rule of law as it is mandated to do. The Office wishes to inform all persons that the DPP’s Office will not be intimidated or hindered by cheap and baseless attempts on partisan positions in carrying out its constitutional functions,” the statement said.

Further, the Office of the DPP said that it can boast of its professional approach to all cases receiving attention.

“The DPP’s Office reassures the public that it will continue to remain apolitical, and act in a lawful and professional manner devoid of any prejudices,” the statement added.

In March, Chief Magistrate McLennan granted bail in the sum of $100,000 and ordered the lawyer not to make contact or cause anyone to make contact with Bollers.

However, when the matter was called before Acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus on the following court date, instead of the matter continuing, the magistrate received a letter from the DPP which stated that in exercise of the powers conferred on her by Article 187 (1) (c) of the Constitution of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, “I hereby discontinue the charge in the above matter.”

Article 187:1 states, “The Director of Public Prosecutions (referred to in this article as ‘the Director’) shall have power in any case in which he or she considers it desirable to do so – (a) to institute and undertake criminal proceedings against any person before any court, other than a court martial, in respect of any offence against the law of Guyana. (b) to take over and continue any such criminal proceedings that may have been instituted by any other person or authority; and (c) to discontinue at any stage before judgment is delivered any such criminal proceedings instituted or undertaken by him or her or any other person or authority.”

As such, the matter against attorney-at-law Nirvan Singh, who was charged for using racial slurs against the policewoman, was dismissed. In response to the DPP’s action, attorney-at-law Eusi Anderson, who is representing the policewoman, issued a statement in which it was stated that the matter will go as far as the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ).