Berbice are GCB senior women’s inter county 50-over champs

Berbice maintained their unbeaten streak as the defeated Demerara by seven wickets (DLS method) to win the Guyana Cricket Board senior women’s inter county 50-tournament yesterday.

Demerara were asked to bat at Providence and openers Mandy Mangru and Laushana Toussaint handed them a solid start before they were restricted by some steady bowling led by Sheneta Grimmond and Shakiba Gajnabi.

Mangru and Toussaint added 56 before Plaffiana Millington provided Berbice with the breakthrough by having Mangru caught by Ashmini Munisar for 30 which came off 42 balls and contained five fours.

Her dismissal triggered a collapse as Gajnabi had Kavita Yadram (00) caught at the wicket by Shemaine Campbelle and sent back Cherry Ann Fraser (08) caught and bowled as Demerara slipped to 65-3.

Demerara suffered two further setbacks when Kaysia Schultz (05) and Latisha Jordan (00) were run out in quick succession before Grimmond continued the slide by having of Kimmone Thomas (00) caught, Shameka Edwards (00) and Emalisa Whyte (00) both lbw, while Ashmini Munisar sent back Lyndia Sylvin (06) lbw. Toussaint remained not out on 37 off 76 balls with six fours as Demerara made 96-9 in 26.2 overs.

Grimmond claimed 3-6 and Gajnabi 2-21.

Following a rain interruption, Berbice were set a revised target of 93 and Grimmond and Katana Mentore put their team on course with an opening stand of 31 before Grimmond was run out for 22 off 11 balls with three fours. Mentore and Gajnabi added 45 for the second wicket before Fraser had Mentore lbw for 19 off 16 balls which included three fours. Fraser struck again when she had Campbell (02) caught at the wicket, but Gajnabi and Sherika Campbell saw their team home in the 13th over; Berbice made 93-3. Fraser took 2-32. Gajnabi was named player of the match.