Barbados PM makes first purchase as Stabroek Online Marketplace goes live

Kaieteur News – Guyana’s newest E-Commerce business place, Stabroek Online Marketplace (SOM) on Thursday last officially went live to the public where the Prime Minister of Barbados, the Hon. Mia Amor Motley, upon the invitation of President H.E Mohamed Irfaan Ali, made the first purchase on the platform.

According to a Tagman Media release, the first purchase was an oil painting named ‘Cultrued Frog’ by Guyanese artist Diana Luke-King.

SOM went live on the opening day of the inaugural Agri-Investment Forum and Expo at the

Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) held from May 19-21, 2022.

SOM is an E-Commerce platform created mainly to facilitate Guyanese businesses buying and

selling across local, regional and international borders. The platform also includes another

division, Stabroek Travel an E-Booking platform for local tour experiences and accommodation.

SOM was part of an estimated 300 participants, including regional businesses and organisations

present for the three-day event.

SOM’s Chief Executive Officer, Althea Toney said, “SOM was delighted to participate in this

inaugural event as we sought to showcase Guyana’s agro-processors and producers of food items on the international market. Guyana once was referred to as the breadbasket of the Caribbean’ and slowly we are returning to those glorious days. With the right kind of investments happening and with the right people having dialogues we can begin to see the policies being implemented to ensure food security.”

Toney further added that, “At SOM, we want to make sure that our local producers of food have access to the regional market thereby assisting in achieving the goals set out by CARICOM to reduce the region’s food import bill by 2025. Additionally, the Private Sector’s involvement in assisting CARICOM is essential if we want the 2025 goal to be achieved and I believe this forum provides an excellent platform for essential decisions to be made by our regional stakeholders and governments.”

The inaugural Agri-Investment Forum and Expo forms part of a wider plan, as the Caribbean

Community (CARICOM) advances efforts to reduce the region’s multi-billion-dollar food import bill some 25 percent by 2025.

Patrons who visited the booth were also encouraged to sign-up as well as sell their products or

services on the SOM portal. Sellers who register now on SOM will receive a free 30-day

subscription.