$95M to complete Phase Two of Lima Sands access road

Kaieteur News – To continue needful upgrades to the Lima Sands access road in Region Two this year, a $95 million contract was awarded to a contractor in the region to complete phase two of the project.

The Lima Sands road project, which is being undertaken by the Ministry of Public Works, has been ongoing since last year November. The road, for the first time is being upgraded to an asphaltic surface which will benefit some 2000 households in the Lima Sands Community.

Speaking briefly with this publication on Monday, the Region’s Vice Chairman, Mr. Humace Oodit said that the contractor, United Contracting Service, has been contracted to complete this project by September.

According to him, the specification of the project would see the contractor upgrading approximately 400 metres by 20ft of road to asphaltic surface. Mr. Oodit shared that the Lima Sand access road is about two-and-a-half miles long, so the phase one and phase two projects would only cover about three quarters of a mile of the road.

The Vice Chairman highlighted that the Lima Sands Community is home to both rice and cash-crop farmers and upon completion of the new road, it would benefit them tremendously. He noted that before the project came on stream, the road was a sandy-loam surface and because of this, it would deteriorate quickly affecting motorist and residents who would traverse it.

According to reports, the Lima Sands road has been in a deplorable state for some years and because of its condition and pleads from residents the relevant authorities have now moved ahead in having the road rehabilitated.

Last year, the Public Works Ministry had signed a contract with S. Jagmohan and Supplies who started phase one of the Lima Sands road project. That contract, which totalled $136 million, saw the upgrading of 800 metres of asphalted road with the installation of drains on both sides of the road.

Kaieteur News understands that phase one was recently completed.

As previously reported, the government this year allocated the sum of $15.2 billion for the construction and rehabilitation of urban and community roads across the country. Already a number of these projects were awarded and works have commenced.