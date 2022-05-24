21 new COVID-19 cases, 3 in ICU

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health on Monday recorded 21 new COVID-19 cases from 348 tests, taking the total number of confirmed cases since March 2020 to 64,297.

The new cases were recorded in Region Two – two cases, Region Six – two cases, Region Four – four cases and Region 10 – 13 cases.

Meanwhile, there are three patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 21 are in institutional isolation and 527 are in home isolation.

To date, 62,515 people have recovered and 1,231 have died.