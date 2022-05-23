Latest update May 23rd, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

I too wondered about this

May 23, 2022 Letters

Dear Editor,
The satirical column ‘Dem Boys Seh” wasn’t so satirical in its writing ‘De media lax’ (KN May 22) when it called out the local umbrella media organisation for failure to offer a statement on the recent killing of Palestinian-American Al Jazeera journalist, Shireen Abu Akleh. I too wondered about this. Her killing sent shock waves around the world and particularly rocked the media fraternity. Surely as a member of the media fraternity, the killing of one of its ‘own” deserves some measure of commiserating even from afar.

Shamshun Mohamed

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

Campbell wins senior category in historic NSC Independence cycle road race in Essequibo

Campbell wins senior category in historic NSC Independence cycle road...

May 23, 2022

-Persaud, Shaw, Spencer, Washington also in winners’ lane By Zaheer Mohamed in Essequibo Kaieteur News – Akil Campbell of Trinidad and Tobago showed his prowess once again as he overpowered...
Read More
Rain ruins play at Providence

Rain ruins play at Providence

May 23, 2022

2022 Magnum Independence Cup… Back Circle ignite the celebrations with title win

2022 Magnum Independence Cup… Back Circle...

May 23, 2022

Paul (4-90), Smith (3-76) and Chanderpaul’s cameo take Harpy Eagles to 5-Wkt win

Paul (4-90), Smith (3-76) and Chanderpaul’s...

May 22, 2022

Tourism Authority supports Prime Minister Independence Domino tourney in Linden

Tourism Authority supports Prime Minister...

May 22, 2022

Rockaway Group of Companies supports Mahaica cricket

Rockaway Group of Companies supports Mahaica...

May 22, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]