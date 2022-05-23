I too wondered about this

Dear Editor,

The satirical column ‘Dem Boys Seh” wasn’t so satirical in its writing ‘De media lax’ (KN May 22) when it called out the local umbrella media organisation for failure to offer a statement on the recent killing of Palestinian-American Al Jazeera journalist, Shireen Abu Akleh. I too wondered about this. Her killing sent shock waves around the world and particularly rocked the media fraternity. Surely as a member of the media fraternity, the killing of one of its ‘own” deserves some measure of commiserating even from afar.

Shamshun Mohamed