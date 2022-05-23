Guyana showing it hand

Kaieteur News -Dem boys hear about franchise cricket. It does allow yuh to include players from another country in yuh team. Suh at one time de Guyana cricket team had a Barbadian cricketer playing fuh dem.

It now look like de concept spreading to politics. Dem boys read a report how de Guyana guvament planning fuh ask CARIGONE fuh include a Brazilian representative on a Ministerial Task Force dealing with agriculture.

Dem gat a state called Roraima in Brazil. It big and it developing fast. Dem good at planting soya and corn and deh even gat Brazilians controlling de biggest farm in Guyana.

But dis proposal fuh lobby fuh a Brazilian fuh sit on de CARIGONE Ministerial Sub-committee mek dem boys eyes open wide. Dem boys start to see things dem nah bin see before. Everything start to be much clearer.

Is de fuss time, CARIGONE gan ever have to consider any proposal like dat. Brazil is wan outsider and dem boys worried as to why a Brazilian State want fuh be represented on a CARIGONE committee.

And why Guyana suh keen fuh embarrass itself by asking CARIGONE fuh do something which it never do. Guyana expose it cards. And dem CARIGONE leaders gan see right through it.

Dem boys realise wah happening. All dis talk about food security and food production is not about Guyana. Is about Brazil. De Roraima State people is de people wah gan produce most of de feedstock and de poultry fuh supply de Caribbean.

Guyana outsourcing it food security to Brazil.

Talk half. Leff half.