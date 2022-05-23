Great hypocrites among us

Latest update May 23rd, 2022 12:59 AM
May 23, 2022 Letters
Dear Editor,
Many Guyanese are shocked by the hypocrisy of some of the people who are criticising the recent decision of the DPP.
One of the most vocal critics is overseas based. He has posted a video on this matter on his Facebook page, while appearing on other social media sites to express his vocal and written condemnation of the DPP’s decision. Yet, he has shown great hypocrisy by posting and giving an untrue account of an alleged PPP supporter on his Facebook page.
He posted a photograph of this man, who was merely trying to bury his dead wife. He falsely alleges the man was “acting as though they are all powerful and above the law “. Not satisfied with demeaning the alleged “PPP supporter” he proceeded to smear the businessman’s wife, suggesting that at the time of death they were not living together.
He has since been advised that his original story is not true about the businessman, but has not issued a public apology on his page. The photograph and false story of the businessman is still on his page.
It is now crystal clear that he is a hypocrite of the worst kind, using a man’s dead wife to make cheap points.
So far, the same people who are eager to condemn the DPP for alleged racism have turned a blind eye to this man’s racial hypocrisy.
Respectively submitted,
Chitrakha Persaud
