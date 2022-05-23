GPF looking for skilled civilians to boost IT department

Kaieteur News – With technology rapidly advancing almost every day, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) is now opening its doors to citizens with no training in law enforcement, solely for the purpose of enhancing the capabilities of its Information Technology Department (IT).

However, according to head of the force’s IT and Communications Department, Superintendent Jermaine Johnson, prospective candidates must be highly skilled and qualified in the area. Apart from this, they must have a character of honesty and discipline.

Johnson extended his invitation for civilians to join his department during an episode of a podcast, Police and You, aired on GPF’s Facebook page. “The Civilian component out there, we welcome you, we want you to come onboard, to further enhance and develop the technical department”, Johnson said.

He continued, “I am looking for persons who already possess the skill set and experience and the necessary qualifications so that we can be able to propel the area (IT department) because the demand is great.”

The policeman was also quick to highlight some of the responsibilities his department is tasked with in order to give civilians an idea of the type of skills GPF will be looking for.

“We have the network section that takes care of the linking and creation of computer network, and under that section we also have security. We also have a software section that broadly entails developers, database admins and such”, Johnson detailed.

Other technical responsibilities of the force’s IT department is the maintenance of its website, supporting the cybercrime section and also working along with the immigration department for the technical aspect of border control. The force’s IT department also partners with International Police (Interpol) to support GPF’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID). The superintendent explained that one of the main reasons why he has a vision to boost these areas in his department is because every single thing in law enforcement deals with technology. He added that the investigation arm of the force heavily relies on technology to solve crimes. “The IT department is basically the engine room of the Guyana Police Force because I remember General Schwarzkopf (Norman Schwarzkoph an American Army General) said in one of the golf wars, an army without an engineering corps is no army at all”, Johnson said during his explanation.

He made it clear that as he pursues his goal to make the department grow and meet the demands in service and protection, he fights for resources to train the staff and enhance their skills to be more effective.

In fact, he noted that in this year’s budget, monies have been allocated to upgrade the force’s technological capabilities for crime fighting and some of that is already being used to train ranks in the cyber section department. At the moment, related Johnson, there are 63 persons in his IT and Communications department and two of them are civilians.

As the force opens its doors to civilians, he informed viewers that some of the requirements will be posted on the website and Facebook page. Some areas that GPF is currently looking to boost are software developing and network engineering.