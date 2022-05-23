Latest update May 23rd, 2022 12:59 AM

Going back into agriculture made easier

May 23, 2022 Letters

Dear Editor,
My heartfelt gratitude and sincerest sentiments go out to the government and agriculture institutes that will be rolling out the 1B dollar fertiliser intervention to assist farmers in the country with the planting and replanting exercises.
This free intervention forms part of a series of measures to tackle the global rise in cost of living and food prices which have been escalating.
It will help the cash crop and rice farmers who are beginning to go back to the fields in two or three weeks.
This form of assistance is a good initiative by the PPP/C Administration that listened to the cries of the farmers.
It is good to see the current PPP/C leaders doing something for them.
I am satisfied that this government seems to understand the needs of farmers and citizens during this world phenomenon with global and escalating crises.
Food security is secured because we, the farmers, are going to work towards getting higher yields and crops for the agriculture markets.
Again, thank you.

Regards,

Alvin Hamilton

