Farmers’ continuous dilemma

Dear Editor,

Over the years, deliberate damaging and thieving of crops, flooding, etc., have been plaguing farmers without any proper assistance or remedy coming up to protect farmers from these plagues. History has shown us that out of frustration, repeatedly, the farmers took actions into their own hands and in some cases, caused quite a furor in Guyana, even escalating to racial tension, protesting, etc. If one should check, crop thieving is the most regular disaster farmers suffer in terms of time and cause quite an economic burden to them. They would suffer losses in fractions daily, every crop, or in many cases, one huge loss, based on the crop and season. In reality, for me, a farmer suffers severe losses more than anyone else in Guyana. Thieves would break into your house or you get robbed in most cases, and sometimes a few times, but total up the farmer’s continuous losses, it’s unmatchable.

Editor, three nights ago, talking to a young man told me that he and quite a few farmers planting in Uitvlugt are constantly suffering losses. Numerous junkies are patrolling around just looking to create discomfort to others by stealing your fruits, crops, etc. when you are not around and some are even bold to venture into your yard to steal. Police would get numerous reports of these crimes, consider them petty and fail to act. I’ve made reports at Leonora Police Station of seeing thieves stealing fruits from my trees and they tell me, that when I see the culprits, I must inform them. It’s frustrating to know every season you have to give extra attention to what is rightfully yours because you’re not getting protection. When caught police usually keep them for a few days and release them without charge, even though you check. That’s why when caught many people take action into their own hands. Many people would voice their disgust, but only those who continuously face this plague know the torment. In addition, it also creates a racial environment, some races would see one race stealing from another race and agreeing, or would mercilessly beat someone if he/she is of a different race. Government and officials come from all over for the Agriculture programmes, talking about trading, planting, and various methods that are supposed to be benefitting everyone but fail to address this sore. Getting stiffer laws, finding means to prevent, discuss ways of getting the various races to unite are not being discussed. But hey, just walk around, make glorious speeches, eat, drink and be merry. Is it by coincidence that free fertilisers were promised just before the events started or was it just to hush the farmer’s mouth to avoid embarrassment?

Sahadeo Bates