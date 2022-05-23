Campbell wins senior category in historic NSC Independence cycle road race in Essequibo

-Persaud, Shaw, Spencer, Washington also in winners’ lane

By Zaheer Mohamed in Essequibo

Kaieteur News – Akil Campbell of Trinidad and Tobago showed his prowess once again as he overpowered his rivals to win the historic National Sports Commission Independence cycle road race which was contested on the Essequibo Coast yesterday.

Fresh from his victory in last weekend three stage race, Campbell dominated the event from the onset which commenced at Charity and proceeded to Supenaam before returning to Anna Regina for the finish, covering a distance of approximately 60 miles.

Despite constant rainfall which caused some difficulty for the cyclists, Campbell crossed the finish line unchallenged, in a time of two hours 18 minutes and 23 seconds, bagg

ing eight prime prizes in the process.

Jamual John took the runner up spot while Paul De Nobreaga placed third, Cortis Dey was fourth followed by Kemwell Moses and Robin Persaud in

that order.

Robin Persaud won the veterans under50 title, while Paul Choo Wee Nam placed second, Walter Grant Stuart occupied the third position and Junior Niles fourth.

Tallim Shaw captured the veterans over50 Segment while Ian Jackson placed second followed by Gary Benjamin.

Clavecia Spencer took the top podium spot in the female category, while Mario Washington carted off the top junior prize ahead of Alexander Leung and Ajani Cutting respectively.

In an invited comment following the race, Campbell said the condition was pretty good despite the rain which he said caused a bit of difficulty seeing. “Jamual (John) and I came into the race with the aim of pulling off a one and two. It didn’t matter if I won or he won, but I ended up riding away from the fifth mile and stayed away from the bunch,” he pointed out.

Campbell now set his sights on a stint on the United States before heading to the world cup in Colombia and then to the Commonwealth games.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony Director of Sport Steve Ninvalle, who also started the race, said that the event was the brainchild of Minister of Sport Charles Ramsonjr jr. “As I greet you in the spirit of One Guyana I wish to reiterate that this event continues the Ministry’s focus on supporting and enhancing sport throughout Guyana,” Ninvalle said.

“The National Sports Commission has contributed more than three million dollars into staging the recent three-stage and this event today. Our intention is to make this an annual event and we will soon sit again with the cycling Federation to map the way forward,” Ninvalle added.

“The present National Sports Commission has been most receptive, most embracing, most supportive and will continue to reach out to national associations in order to creating a better playing field for all. The directive from the Hon Minister is to be available and if not, follow up,” Ninvalle stated.