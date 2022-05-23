2022 Magnum Independence Cup… Back Circle ignite the celebrations with title win

Kaieteur News – Underdogs Back Circle were crowned the Magnum Independence Cup champion, defeating former winner and tournament favourite Sparta Boss 6-5 in a thrilling final on Saturday night at the National Park Tarmac.

The East Ruimveldt unit survived a second half blitz from the North East La Penitence outfit to secure the coveted title in a fixture witnessed by arguably the largest crowd to grace the format.

Firmly in control at 4-0 following the end of the first half, and further strengthening their position at 6-1 with less 11 minutes remaining in the contest, Back Circle weathered a storm from Sparta Boss which resulted in four unanswered goals, as the deficit reduced to 6-5 heading into the final seconds.

Further drama almost unfolded, as the clock denied Sparta Boss from sending the match into the extra time interval, as an attempted equaliser sailed into the back of the net a second after the time expired. The expiration was confirmed by the referee and the official timekeepers as wild celebrations ignited on the playing surface and around the vicinity.

Eventual Most Valuable Player (MVP) awardee, Jermaine Beckles, led the victor with a hat-trick in the 12th, 16th, and 23rd minutes, while the trident of Stephon McLean, Adrian Aaron, and Stephon Reynolds scored in the third, 19th, and 29th minute respectively.

For the loser, Jermin Junior tallied a double in the 31st and 38th minutes, while Nicholas McArthur netted in the 37th and 39th minutes. Adding a goal in the 28th minute was Gregory Richardson.

With the result, Back Circle collected $700,000, and the championship award, whilst the runner-up received $400,000, and the respective trophy.

Meanwhile, Gold is Money crushed Bent Street 16-7 in the third place playoff. Randolph Wagner fashioned six goals in the 23rd, 26th, 28th, 31st, 37th, and 38th minutes, while Deon Alfred tallied a helmet-trick in the fifth, seventh, 11th, and 22nd minutes.

Adding doubles were Michael Oie in the13th and 33rd, Jamal Pedro in the 32nd and 35th, and Michael Pedro in the 3rd and 39th minutes.

For the loser, Dwayne Lawrence recorded a hat-trick in the 21st, 27th and 39th minutes, while Cosmos DeSantos, Nicolai Andrews, Sheldon Profitt, and Lance Browne scored in the fourth, ninth, 18th and 24th minute respectively.

Due to the outcome, Gold is Money pocketed $200,000 and the third place trophy, while Bent Street received $100,000, and the fourth place trophy. In the Plate final, North East La Penitence defeated Future Stars 7-6 to walk away with $40,000 prize.

The other sponsors of the event were MVP Sport, Nigel Hind Financial Services, Andrews Supermarket, Bold Expressions Barbershop, Fireside Grill ‘N’ Chill, Star Party Rentals, and Lucozade.