Woman admits to killing husband in kitchen before going to bed

Kaieteur News – A 50-year-old Port Kaituma woman, on Friday reportedly confessed to stabbing her husband to death in their kitchen after a drinking session they had at their home on Thursday.

She told police that after stabbing the man identified as Felix Henry, a 43-year-old chainsaw operator, she left him in a sitting position on the kitchen floor and then headed to bed for a nap.

The woman claimed that she did not know he was dead until she woke up around 06:00hrs the following day and saw his motionless body in a pool of blood on their kitchen floor.

However, police only learnt that Henry was killed after his 28-year-old son visited the couple’s home located at 10 Miles, Port Kaituma, Region One.

According to police, the son got there around 06:30hrs and when he saw that Henry was dead, he immediately alerted police at the Port Kaituma Police Station.

Ranks visited the home around 09:40hrs to conduct the necessary investigations and removed Henry’s remains.

Investigators were also able to locate the suspected murder weapon, a brown handle knife with bloodstains, at the crime scene and noted that there was a wound measuring two inches at Henry’s neck.

They arrested the woman and while interrogating her, she admitted to killing her husband.

She confessed that they had started drinking together at 17:00hrs on Thursday. Later that evening, they got into an argument with each other.

The woman, identified only as “Inese”, further alleged that Henry armed himself with a cutlass and began to chase her around the yard. She then allegedly retaliated by heading to the kitchen for a knife to defend herself. Henry reportedly followed her there, she stabbed him to his neck and he fell to the floor.

According to her, Henry has been abusing her for some 20 years now.

However, persons who knew the couple well said it was the other way around. In fact, they alleged that the couple had not even been together for such a long period (20 year).

The individuals related that the woman would normally get violent when she is under the influence and on one occasion, she had stabbed one of “Henry’s eyes out.”

They even claimed that Henry was not her first victim since she had reportedly killed a spouse before. Henry was described as a hardworking man who cut wood for a living.

Meanwhile, the woman remains in custody as police continue their investigation.