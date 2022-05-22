Latest update May 22nd, 2022 12:59 AM

Tourism Authority supports Prime Minister Independence Domino tourney in Linden

May 22, 2022 Sports

The Guyana Tourism Authority has joined in sponsorship for the Hon. Prime Minister Independence Domino Competition. Handing over the cash sponsorship was Director ag. Mr Kamrul Baksh to Mark ‘Jumbie’ Wiltshire and Colin B.L. Aaron of the Kashif and Shanghai Organisation, who are the main organisers of the event.

Guyana Tourism Authority Director ag., Mr Kamrul Baksh hands over their sponsorship to Mark ‘Jumbie’ Wiltshire and Colin B.L. Aaron.

The event is in honour of Prime Minister, Ret’d Brigadier Mark Anthony Phillips and in recognition of Guyana’s Independence celebration. The Domino Tournament will be staged on Thursday 26 May, 2022 at 2330 Central Amelia’s Ward, Linden (Shanghai’s Residence).
This will be the First Independence Cup Tournament being staged in the Mining Town and all Clubs affiliated to the Linden Domino Association and all affiliated clubs from all other Associations are invited to take part.
Attractive prizes are at stake and they are:
1st Place $500,000
2nd Place $300,000
3rd Place $100,000
The winner will also claim the Hon. Prime Minister Lien Trophy. Ramesh Sunich of the Trophy Stall has donated the trophies for the winner, 2nd and 3rd place teams. A number of other individual prizes are also to be won. The competition promises to be keen.
Among the other sponsors on board are: Office of the Hon. Prime Minister, Ministry of Culture Youth and Sports, Bakewell, Beharry Group of Companies, Ansa McAl and the Guyana Tourism Authority.
Entrance fee is $15,000 per team and details on registration for the tournament can be had by contacting B.L. Aaron on telephone 662-3497 and or Mark ‘Jumbie’ Wiltshire on 659-8672.

 



