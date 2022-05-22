Paul (4-90), Smith (3-76) and Chanderpaul’s cameo take Harpy Eagles to 5-Wkt win

CWI Regional FC Cricket

By Sean Devers in Trinidad

On a day of fluctuating fortunes at the Queen’s Park Oval in the third round game in the CWI Regional First-Class tournament, Guyana Harpy Eagles clawed their way to a thrilling five-wicket win over defending Champions Barbados Pride on another steaming hot day in Port-of-Spain yesterday.

Guyana were set 68 to win from 13 overs after bowling out the Bajans, who were following-on, for 291 and in T20 scenario it was the unlikely batter who propelled the team from the South American continent to their second victory in three game as they reached 73-5 in 12 overs.

After scoring the slowest Regional First-Class century by balls in the first innings, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, who turns 26 on May 31, kept Guyana’s hope alive of winning their 13th title, with a sensible and extremely positive batting exhibition to finish unbeaten on a quick-fire 10-ball unbeaten 23 with four boundaries at a strike rate of 230.

The Everest left-hander and son of the illustrious Shiv Chanderpaul, demonstrated what many who have followed his cricket as a teenager, already knew; that he could be aggressive when he chooses to be.

Dropped down the order due the nature of run-chase, Chanderpaul joined his level-headed Captain Leon Johnson with the Harpy Eagles threatening to throw away the encounter at 46-5 in the 10th over.

With most of the fielders protecting the boundaries, he worked balls from outside the off stumped for crucial on-side runs, before sweeping debutant pacer Akeem Jordon for a couple of boundaries (one due to a miss-field from Raymon Reifer) and with one run to win from seven balls, smashed Jordon over mid-on for four to seal the win with six balls to spare.

Jordon followed his three wickets in the first innings with 4-31 from six impressive overs which almost triggered the panic button in the Guyana team.

Jordon removed opener Keemo Paul, who hit Reifer for six in his 10; caught at long-off before Chanderpaul Hemraj (6) tried to hit him for six with five runs per over needed to win.

The pacer also had Tevin Imlach (7) caught behind attempting an irresponsible scoop shot to a short ball.

Jordon also induced first centurion Gudakesh Motie (2) to hit a catch to long-off in a period of brainless cricket after Akshaya Persaud (4) failed to deposit Jonathon Carter for six and was taken at long-off by Jordon.

Johnson, showing wonderful calmness and great responsibility, kept his nerve even with the asking rate increased to over a run-a-ball, and remained unbeaten on 14 from 24 balls.

Earlier, Barbados, resuming on 44 without loss, following-on, needing 224 runs to avoid an innings defeat, led by Skipper Kraigg Braithwaite’s 27th First-Class ton of 111 from 241 balls with 16 fours and Shane Dowrich 48 from 85 balls with nine boundaries, put together 84 for the first wicket.

But once first innings centurion Shai Hope was LBW to Motie for five, only Reifer, 27 with four fours, reached 25.

Paul, in an inspired spell of fast bowling, hit Braithwaite on his helmet and Carter on his ‘box’ and finished with 4-90.

Nail Smith, in an improved performance of genuine fast bowling before lunch, had 3-76 while Motie had 2-35.

The next round starts on Wednesday and the Harpy Eagles battle Jamaica in Diego Martin.