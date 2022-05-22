India High Commission commends Guyana’s hosting of Agri Event

Latest update May 22nd, 2022 12:59 AM
May 22, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – The High Commission of India in Guyana has commended the Government of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana on the successful organisation of the CARICOM Agri Investment Forum and Expo in Georgetown from 19-21 May 2022.
The event was one that not only attracted the top political leaders from the region but also from the private sector as well as investment agencies from around the world.
In a brief release from the Commission noted that High Commissioner of India to Guyana (also concurrently accredited to Antigua & Barbuda, St. Kitts & Nevis & CARICOM), Dr. KJ Srinivasa, stated that the event would go a long way in ensuring the food security of the region and to reduce the food import costs by 25 percent by 2025. He stated that three well known and world renowned Indian farm equipment/machinery and tractor companies, viz., Mahindra & Mahindra (Makers of Mahindra Tractors), Farmtrac Global (Escorts India Group) and Sonalika tractors (marketed as Solis brand) have showcased their products in the Expo. UPL – a USD 10 billion global provider of sustainable agriculture solutions – technology & services like IOT & innovations in agriculture was also represented at the Expo. “This showcases Indian commitment to Guyana’s agriculture sector. Meanwhile some Indian investors are also interested to explore the new initiatives by the Government of Guyana to promote dairy farming, commercial crops, etc.,” the release added.
May 22, 2022CWI Regional FC Cricket 4… By Sean Devers in Trinidad In association with WD Hotel & Mall Charity & Dave’s West Indies Imports On a day of fluctuating fortunes at the Queen’s Park...
May 22, 2022
May 22, 2022
May 22, 2022
May 22, 2022
May 22, 2022
Kaieteur News – My Friday column was about an interestingly analytical Facebook post by PNC stalwart James Bond. There... more
Kaieteur News – The joke on the sidelines of the Regional Agri-Investment Forum is that Guyana agreed to host this... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The Summit of the Americas, scheduled to be held in Los Angeles from June 8 to... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]