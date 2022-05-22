Latest update May 22nd, 2022 12:59 AM

India High Commission commends Guyana’s hosting of Agri Event

May 22, 2022

Kaieteur News – The High Commission of India in Guyana has commended the Government of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana on the successful organisation of the CARICOM Agri Investment Forum and Expo in Georgetown from 19-21 May 2022.

Some of the top regional officials who attended the CARICOM Agri Investment Forum and Expo in Georgetown

The event was one that not only attracted the top political leaders from the region but also from the private sector as well as investment agencies from around the world.
In a brief release from the Commission noted that High Commissioner of India to Guyana (also concurrently accredited to Antigua & Barbuda, St. Kitts & Nevis & CARICOM), Dr. KJ Srinivasa, stated that the event would go a long way in ensuring the food security of the region and to reduce the food import costs by 25 percent by 2025. He stated that three well known and world renowned Indian farm equipment/machinery and tractor companies, viz., Mahindra & Mahindra (Makers of Mahindra Tractors), Farmtrac Global (Escorts India Group) and Sonalika tractors (marketed as Solis brand) have showcased their products in the Expo. UPL – a USD 10 billion global provider of sustainable agriculture solutions – technology & services like IOT & innovations in agriculture was also represented at the Expo. “This showcases Indian commitment to Guyana’s agriculture sector. Meanwhile some Indian investors are also interested to explore the new initiatives by the Government of Guyana to promote dairy farming, commercial crops, etc.,” the release added.

 

