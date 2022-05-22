GNBS HOSTS SUCCESSFUL METROLOGY DAY ACTIVITIES

==GNBS IN FOCUS==

Kaieteur News – The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) as the National Metrology Institute (NMI) offers verification and calibration services to stakeholders in the various sectors including health, law enforcement, oil and gas, manufacturing, and agriculture. The measurement services offered by the GNBS aim to ensure there is accuracy, reliability, and value for money.

On Friday May 20, 2022, the Bureau joined other Measurement Institutes across the world to observe World Metrology Day under the theme Metrology in the Digital Era. The theme this year recognised the role of technology in revolutionising the field of metrology or measurements in every sphere of society.

In keeping with the theme, the GNBS launched its Metrology Portal to increase efficiency and effectiveness in the delivery of accurate and reliable measurement services. The portal essentially digitises the services offered by the Legal Metrology and Industrial Metrology Departments of the Bureau, reducing the need for the manual completion of checklists and other paper-based methods of conducting business.

According to Heads of the Industrial Metrology and Testing and the Legal Metrology Departments, the portal will promote faster response times to requests for calibration and verification, ensure certificates are issued in a shorter timeframe and increase the overall speed of communication within the departments, and with departments and their stakeholders. The portal will also help the Bureau to better store stakeholder information and manage their needs.

Further, to guarantee accurate and reliable measurements from persons working in related fields, on May 19, the GNBS offered a free training session on the ‘Introduction to Metrology.’ The three hours of training covered the importance of precise measurements, calibration, traceability of measurements and the contributions of metrology to citizens’ rights, trade, health, safety and more.

Lectures were also conducted at three Technical Institutes to promote similar principles at the skills training level. These sessions were held at the Georgetown Industrial Training Centre, the New Amsterdam Technical Institute and the Essequibo Technical Institute covering the services offered by the GNBS, other crucial aspects of measurement including the calibration of devices, traceability of measurements, the care and use of instruments, the importance of ensuring accurate and reliable measurements, and the SI/Metric Units.

By virtue of the 1981 Weights and Measures Act, the GNBS is given the mandate to manage the National Measurement System, and the Standards Body has been continuously sensitizing users of measuring instruments and consumers on their respective roles to ensure measurement transparency across all sectors of our economy.

To observe World Metrology Day 2022, the GNBS also conducted radio interviews, television interviews and social media publications to bring awareness to the GNBS’ role in measurements and its importance and application in our daily lives.

World Metrology Day commemorates the anniversary of the signing of the Metre Convention in 1875, which forms the basis for international agreement on units of measurement and celebrates the contribution of all the people that work in metrology.

For further information, please contact the GNBS on Tel: 219-0066 or visit our website: www.gnbsgy.org or like us on Facebook: gnbsgy