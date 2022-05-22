De media lax

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Guyana is nat a real place. Deh gat nuff people who does read story and always find some prablem with it. Dem does seh how de report wrang or dat something nah right bout wah somebody sehing.

Is a case of people believing wat dem want to believe rather dan trying fuh find out de truth. And people does believe some things dem read without hearing all sides ah de story.

And de media does aid and abet in dis narrative. Nuff times, dem does carry only one side of a story and nah mek no attempt fuh check de odder side.

Tek de story of de woman wah claim dat some lawyer mek racial remarks pon she and spit pon she. Dat is wan allegation. But some people believe wat was said even before dem hear de odder side.

And de media been carrying de story without even asking de lawyer wat was he side ah de story. Was one-sided reporting until de lawyer finally give a denial without going into details because de matter was in front de court.

Is de same thing does happen with plenty story in de media. Dem journalist does not even mek de effort fuh get de odder person side of de story. And because of dis, people does believe wat dem want to believe.

Right now de media practising double standards. Dem bin jump pon dem high horses when de journalist did get chop to pieces in de Saudi embassy. De American media keep a whole set ah noise.

But now dat a Palestinian-American get kill allegedly by Israelis, yuh nah hear too much noise. Even de local GPA nah issue no statement as yet.

Is suh we does roll in dis unreal place.

Talk half. Leff half.