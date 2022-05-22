Creations and services fighting against food insecurity

The Creators’ Coven…

By Zena Henry

Kaieteur News – Governments of the Caribbean must decrease their food importation bill by 25 percent by 2025 as they work to address the matter of regional food security urgently.

The weakness of the Caribbean bloc, CARICOM, was made clear during the COVID-19 pandemic and became even more pronounced when Russia invaded Ukraine. Those key European commodity exporters were no longer able to do so, causing economic constraints that further stressed production costs globally. CARICOM must now work to rely less on extra regional food importation and develop its own capabilities to produce the various needs of the region. The Agri- Investment Forum and Conference held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre over the last three days was meant to bring various regional stakeholders together to arrest the issue as a collective. The Creators’ Coven went in search of the unique inventions and contributions Guyana is offering to reduce the food importation bill.

Tourism

Anil Singh is a mixologist at the Bistro Café and Bar. In keeping with the concept of the Forum and Expo, he innovated the “sugar cane Daquri,” an ideal drink that can be added to the favourites of any tourist coming to experience the uniqueness of Guyana. “The country is a producer of sugar cane, so we are keeping it local and at the same time exotic,” the drinks specialist explained. “I know for sure that a lot of Guyanese may have never tried a sugar cane Daquri. So, we are trying to use all local products in keeping with the theme.” The sugar cane Daquri was created for the expo and by Friday, he had sold hundreds of the concoction.

Agro-processing

Ashdel’s is owned by Grace Parris who packages interesting pre-cooked foods. For instance, the coveted Guyanese pepper-pot is now packaged and available to eat after just three minutes of heating. Parris said that Ashdel’s is a fairly new manufacturing company that produces ready-to-eat products such as pepper-pot, porridge and soups. “Everything here is ready to eat,” she told The Coven. “The pepper-pot is heated for a few minutes, plated and ready to eat. The plantain porridge comes with milk and sugar or plantain alone. One cup of hot water is added to the contents, stir and ready for consumption.” Ashdel’s products are available at the Guyana Shop.

Finance

The Economic Development Fund has a programme sponsored by USAID in the Economic Development Accelerated Programme for Agro-processors in Guyana. Shondell Brotherson said, “What we do is we take participants through a year of training, coaching provide access to international experts in marketing, in operations and in finance, and at the end of it, if they are successful, they are awarded with a grant.” The grant helps to scale their businesses and export their product. This year, five successful locals received US$30,000 to invest in their businesses. Some products included ready to eat cook up rice (add hot water and eat in a few minutes), sour cream, onion flavoured plantain chips and Shake and Fry seasoning coating, among others. Agro-processors can go to website: wwwinnovateguyana.org/grow and apply to the grant programme. Their businesses must be about two years old, the operators must be 18 years and older, it must be an agro-processing product and Guyana Revenue Authority and National Insurance Scheme obligations must be in order.

Packaging

Caribbean Containers Incorporated (CCI) located at Farm on the East Bank Demerara is the only manufacturer of correlated packing. Cindy Francis said that the company supplies various industries with packaging for fresh produce, marine and other commercial goods. The boxes are made in different styles and maintain food grade packaging for fresh pepper and pineapples, among other fruits. The company also provides packing for major companies like Banks DIH, DDL, Topco, among others. They also provide boxes for generic purposes.

Farming

Tajenarine Lallman from Canal Number Two, West Bank Demerara had Expo attendees in awe with his bright yellow watermelons. Many persons had never seen a watermelon with yellow insides. But what was exciting for those who tried the fruit for the first time, is that it tasted sweeter than the regular red centred watermelons. Lallman told the Coven he has been growing the fruit for two years and is now trying to expand his production. The seeds, he said, were purchased from a local company that sources them from Thailand.

Fertilisers

Quincy Benjamin and his wife Esther from Mahaica Organics are the producers of liquid organic fertiliser. The material, which includes organic waste that is “brewed” with other ingredients and water, is left to sit for several months. The alkaline level of the mixture is then tested and when ready, the fertiliser is bottled. Benjamin said that his product is organic, safe for the environment and can be used alongside synthetic chemicals. Benjamin said that there is an improvement in the growth rate of plants. “Also, for example, leafy vegetables, you will find that they will have large leaves, and it maintains the plant and help it grow,” he shared.

Mahaica Organics also packages dried herbal medicines for detoxification, colds, and tummy aches, among many other ailments. The traditional sweet broom and lemon grass were among the different herbs known to help with non-communicable diseases.

Technology

GUYDRONES, which is located at the Ogle Airport GuySuCo hangar, is providing some of the more technologically innovative products being added to the local agriculture sector. The company, which was launched in August of last year, is providing service drones to the rice industry and other agricultural areas as well as security forces. The company’s sales manager, Sheik Yaseen said they have drones that also submerge. The underwater drones can help to examine and inspect the bottom of ships for example, rather than having to bring the vessel on land. “We have several types of drones,” Yaseen told The Coven. The water drones are now being used and being introduced to Guyana and they go to a depth of 200 metres, he said. By next year, the company is looking to commence the assembling of drones in-country.