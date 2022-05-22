Latest update May 22nd, 2022 12:59 AM

Caribbean culture showcased at Ramps Logistics’ OTC cocktail event

Kaieteur News – The Caribbean culture was on full display at Ramps Logistics’ Caribbean Cocktail Event. The event, hosted in collaboration with Digicel Business Solutions, was held at Club Decorum in Houston.

Masqueraders wearing frontline costume hand-made by the Lost Tribe’s Valmiki Maharaj, gave the crowd a taste or carnival at Ramps Logistics Caribbean Night Cocktail held in Houston, Texas.

The Ramps Logistics team poses for a photo at the Cocktail night recently held in Houston, Texas.

From left: Rudy Rampersad, Vice President of Regional Initiatives, Gerald Gouveia, Director of Arapaima Logistics, Richard Rambarran, Executive Director GCCI and Timothy Tucker, President of the GCCI at Ramps Logistics Caribbean Night Cocktail event.

From left: Kadelia Achille, Communications Supervisor; Rudy Rampersad, Vice President of Regional Initiatives, Benjamin Hulefeld, Economic Officer, US Embassy Guyana; Gerald Gouveia, Director of Arapaima Logistics; US Ambassador to Guyana, Ms Sarah-Ann Lynch; and Samantha Cole, Logistics Director at Ramps Logistic Guyana Inc. at Ramps’ Caribbean Night Cocktail in Houston.

It highlighted the Caribbean Culture to many who attended the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) 2022 held in Houston, Texas early this month, the company revealed via a press release.
The Caribbean Diaspora in the United States is large and undoubtedly carries considerable influence. Caribbean Cocktail event showcased elements of this rich culture while simultaneously creating an unforgettable night of edible meals, drinks, great company, and potential opportunities. This unique event offered attendees the chance to relax, unwind, and network with key stakeholders, including the Ramps Logistics Family. El Dorado Rum, Soca and Chutney music and an abundance of authentic Caribbean dishes from Guyana, Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago were on the menu for the event.
Attendees included the United States Ambassador to Guyana, Ms. Sarah-Ann Lynch, GCCI’s President Timothy Tucker, President of the Guyana Oil and Gas Energy Chamber Maniram Prashad, dignitaries from the Mexican Embassy, representatives from Trinidad and Tobago’s Ministry of Energy, and executives from top energy companies based in Houston.
Upon entry, guests were greeted by the talented Steel Vibrations Steel Band, whose unforgettable renditions wowed attendees. Later, the sweet sounds from the Houston-based Moving Stars Tassa group got the crowd moving. Also performing at the cocktail event was Trinidadian Soca Artiste, Sekon Sta, who delivered an energetic act. Equally exciting was the depiction of Carnival by the beautiful masqueraders. COVID-19 may have caused Carnival to be cancelled for two years but fortunately, Caribbean night masqueraders gave guests a taste of Carnival while wearing frontline costumes hand-made by The Lost Tribe’s Valmiki Maharaj.
Guyana’s rapid growth since the discovery of oil in 2015 has caught the world’s attention. There are reports that Guyana is on track to overtake the U.S. Gulf of Mexico in an unprecedented production ramp up. “We are happy to bear witness to the South American Country’s development and take pride in ensuring we share with the world its unique culture through music, food and in any other way possible,” the release added.
Ramps Logistics is a supply chain technology company that provides integrated logistics solutions globally. The organisation’s core ideals surround its people, processes, and technology to achieve increased operational efficiency and excellence. In every office location, they embed themselves in the culture and the social issues that matter to its employees.

 

 

 

