54 new COVID-19 cases recorded – 2 in ICU

May 22, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health on Saturday, via its daily dashboard, reported that from 1,847 COVID-19 tests conducted, a total of 54 persons tested positive for the virus within the last assessed 24-hour period.
The Ministry revealed that the new cases which bring the total number of confirmed cases to 64,228 were detected in Region Four which recorded 31 cases, Region Three which recorded 13 cases, Region Six which recorded five cases, Region 10 which recorded one and Regions Two and Five which recorded two each. According to the data provided, the 54 new cases were that of 27 men and 27 women.
The dashboard also shows that two patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 21 persons are in institutional isolation, 519 are in home isolation and five are in institutional quarantine.
Additionally, within the last 24 hours, 43 persons recovered from the virus taking the total number of recoveries to 62,455.

