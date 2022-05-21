Latest update May 21st, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Women’s Cricket returns next month with CG Insurance Super 50 and T20 Blaze in Guyana

May 21, 2022 Sports

(SportsMax) – The best women’s cricketers in the West Indies will be back in action as Cricket West Indies (CWI) hosts the CG Insurance Super50 Cup and the T20 Blaze regional tournaments in Guyana.

Women BACK PAGE bottom

The CG Insurance Super50 Cup matches will be played at three venues across the Country.

The CG Insurance Super50 Cup matches will be played at three venues – Everest Cricket Club, Enmore Cricket Ground and the Guyana National Stadium from June 7 to 17.
The T20 Blaze event will feature five full days of entertainment for the fans from June 19 to 25. There will be three matches per day – starting at 10 am 2:30 pm and 7 pm under lights at the Guyana National Stadium.
For this year’s CG Insurance Super50 and the T20 Blaze, several world-class players will be representing their home territories in what promises to be a keenly contested three weeks of action. Barbados are defending champions in both formats.
This will mark a significant return as the women’s tournaments were not played in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During that period CWI continued its investment in the development of women’s players and organized several high-performance camps at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua and also hosted international series, including an inaugural Women’s “A” Team series, while the West Indies Women’s team also toured England, Pakistan and South Africa.
“We are delighted to see the return of the women’s regional tournament on our annual calendar as it is a crucial component of our cricket in the region. We are also pleased to have our international players in action on home soil playing with our regional players,” said Jimmy Adams, CWI’s Director of Cricket.
“Our women’s game is showing improvement, as was demonstrated with some good performances during the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in New Zealand earlier this year. Ideally, we want to see a further demonstration of that progress as we look to upcoming bilateral series and international events. Very importantly, the regional tournament will serve to identify players who could potentially graduate to our international squads in the near future.”

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

Singh, Vansertima shine as Demerara beat Essequibo by nine wickets

Singh, Vansertima shine as Demerara beat Essequibo by nine wickets

May 21, 2022

Heema Singh and Joaan Vansertima shared nine wickets between them as Demerara defeated Essequibo by nine wickets when the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Senior Female 50-over Inter County Tournament...
Read More
Women’s Cricket returns next month with CG Insurance Super 50 and T20 Blaze in Guyana

Women’s Cricket returns next month with CG...

May 21, 2022

Schools receive cricket gear as developmental programme expands

Schools receive cricket gear as developmental...

May 21, 2022

Back Circle, Sparta Boss to settle the argument tonight

Back Circle, Sparta Boss to settle the argument...

May 21, 2022

Rockaway Group of Companies supports LBI CC

Rockaway Group of Companies supports LBI CC

May 21, 2022

Dominoes action set for Melanie on May 22

Dominoes action set for Melanie on May 22

May 21, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]