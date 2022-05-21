Woman crushed to death by garbage truck

Latest update May 21st, 2022 12:59 AM
May 21, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Police are currently investigating reports that a pensioner on Thursday reportedly lost her balance and ended up being crushed by the left rear wheel of a garbage truck owned by Puran Brothers.
Dead is Yvonne Morrison of B-Field South Sophia, Georgetown. She was crushed around 11:30hrs along the same B Field Road.
Police have arrested the driver of the truck who reported that the woman was initially walking along the road in front of the truck. The driver alleged that he had tooted his horn and Morrison had stepped into the corner to allow him to pass. As he proceeded to drive the truck, Morrison reportedly lost her balance and fell into the pathway of the truck.
The driver said he was alerted by his colleagues that the woman was pinned and stopped immediately to render assistance. Kaieteur News understands that the woman was rushed to Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) but died while receiving treatment.
Traffic investigators related that one independent witness has since come forward to assist with investigations. They were also able to obtain CCTV footage from a nearby resident and are currently reviewing that to corroborate the driver’s allegations as he remains in custody.
