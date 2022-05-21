Two women are Guyana’s latest COVID-19 fatalities

Latest update May 21st, 2022 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – On Friday, the Ministry of Health reported that two women who tested positive for COVID-19 have died on Wednesday while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
The latest fatalities are that of 37-year-old from Region Six and a 79-year-old from Region Three. As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 1,231.
The Ministry via its dashboard revealed that within the last 24hour period, 92 persons have tested positive for the virus, this now brings the total number of confirmed cases to 64,174.
The dashboard also shows that two patients are admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 25 persons are in institutional isolation, 504 are in home and four are quarantined institutionally. To date, a total of 62,412 persons have recovered from the virus.

