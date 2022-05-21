Singh, Vansertima shine as Demerara beat Essequibo by nine wickets

Heema Singh and Joaan Vansertima shared nine wickets between them as Demerara defeated Essequibo by nine wickets when the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Senior Female 50-over Inter County Tournament continued yesterday.

Essequibo women won the toss and opted to bat at Providence, but their decision didn’t pay dividends as Singh produced an incisive spell, picking up five wickets in her opening burst.

She uprooted the stumps of Navika Narine (04) and Annalisa D’Augiar (00) before having Varuni Pitamber (00) and Kumarie Persaud (06) caught and Rhona Jhones (00) lbw to reduce Essequibo to 10 – 5 at one point.

Devine Ross (01) and Lavina Ragobeer put on 24 for the sixth wicket to somewhat halt the flow of wickets. Ross faced 35 balls before she was struck lbw to Joan Vansertima while Ragobeer and Adina Smith added 19 for the seventh wicket.

Smith was removed by Vansertima for 15 with two fours while Ragobeer hit a top score of 23 after facing 58 balls. She struck four fours and was the ninth wicket to fall, as Essequibo were bowled out for 62 in 29.1 overs.

Singh bagged 5-4 off six overs and Vansertima 4-20 off 4.1 overs.

In reply, Lashuna Toussaint and Mandy Magru added 45 for the first wicket to put Demerara on course. Toussaint fell lbw to Jones after scoring 25 off 21 ballls which included four fours.

Mangru remained unbeaten on 18 with two fours while Cherry-Ann Fraser made nine not out as Demerara responded with 63-1 in 17.1 overs. Singh was named player of the match.