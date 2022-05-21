Latest update May 21st, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Singh, Vansertima shine as Demerara beat Essequibo by nine wickets

May 21, 2022 Sports

Heema Singh and Joaan Vansertima shared nine wickets between them as Demerara defeated Essequibo by nine wickets when the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Senior Female 50-over Inter County Tournament continued yesterday.

Heema Singh (right) accepts her player of the match award from Omar Bacchus

Essequibo women won the toss and opted to bat at Providence, but their decision didn’t pay dividends as Singh produced an incisive spell, picking up five wickets in her opening burst.

She uprooted the stumps of Navika Narine (04) and Annalisa D’Augiar (00) before having Varuni Pitamber (00) and Kumarie Persaud (06) caught and Rhona Jhones (00) lbw to reduce Essequibo to 10 – 5 at one point.

Devine Ross (01) and Lavina Ragobeer put on 24 for the sixth wicket to somewhat halt the flow of wickets. Ross faced 35 balls before she was struck lbw to Joan Vansertima while Ragobeer and Adina Smith added 19 for the seventh wicket.

Smith was removed by Vansertima for 15 with two fours while Ragobeer hit a top score of 23 after facing 58 balls. She struck four fours and was the ninth wicket to fall, as Essequibo were bowled out for 62 in 29.1 overs.

Singh bagged 5-4 off six overs and Vansertima 4-20 off 4.1 overs.

In reply, Lashuna Toussaint and Mandy Magru added 45 for the first wicket to put Demerara on course. Toussaint fell lbw to Jones after scoring 25 off 21 ballls which included four fours.

Mangru remained unbeaten on 18 with two fours while Cherry-Ann Fraser made nine not out as Demerara responded with 63-1 in 17.1 overs. Singh was named player of the match.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

Singh, Vansertima shine as Demerara beat Essequibo by nine wickets

Singh, Vansertima shine as Demerara beat Essequibo by nine wickets

May 21, 2022

Heema Singh and Joaan Vansertima shared nine wickets between them as Demerara defeated Essequibo by nine wickets when the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Senior Female 50-over Inter County Tournament...
Read More
Women’s Cricket returns next month with CG Insurance Super 50 and T20 Blaze in Guyana

Women’s Cricket returns next month with CG...

May 21, 2022

Schools receive cricket gear as developmental programme expands

Schools receive cricket gear as developmental...

May 21, 2022

Back Circle, Sparta Boss to settle the argument tonight

Back Circle, Sparta Boss to settle the argument...

May 21, 2022

Rockaway Group of Companies supports LBI CC

Rockaway Group of Companies supports LBI CC

May 21, 2022

Dominoes action set for Melanie on May 22

Dominoes action set for Melanie on May 22

May 21, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]