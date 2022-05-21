Rockaway Group of Companies supports LBI CC

The Rockaway Group of Companies has supported the La Bonne Intention (LBI) cricket club of East Coast Demerara.

Chief Executive Officer of the entity, Hafeez Ali, recently presently a quantity of uniforms to the club at a simple ceremony held at club’s cricket ground.

Ali said he is happy to be given an opportunity to render assistance to the club and pledged continued support.

He also encouraged the youths to take the game seriously as well as their education to main a well-balanced mind.

Members of the club that were present thanked Ali for his generous donation.