Robbery victim bumps into suspect while making report at Station

Kaieteur News – A Brazilian man, Francesco Alves De Arujo Junior, 28, could not believe his luck on Thursday night after he walked into the Alberttown Police Station to make a report about a robbery and saw that the suspect was already there in handcuffs.

All Francesco Alves, a Business Administrator, had to do was tell police that the boy they have in custody is the same individual who along with three others had robbed him earlier that evening.

Police identified the suspect as a 15-year-old of Sophia and reported that their ranks had arrested him for shooting at them around 20:45hrs along Oronoque Street, Queenstown. However, at the time of his arrest the ranks had no clue that he had robbed Francesco Alves, just minutes before they captured him.

The ranks were on patrol duties and had spotted the juvenile and another teen, 17, traveling along Oronoque Street on a motorcycle. They reportedly decided to stop them but instead of obeying the ranks’ signal to pull over, the pillion rider which was the 15-year-old, opened fire on them.

According to the Brazilian man, the juvenile was also part of a gang of four motorcycle bandits who around 19:40hrs had attacked and robbed him of $3000 in the vicinity of Roraima Inn, located along Eping Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown.

He told the investigators that he stays at the Inn but had stepped out to buy dinner at KFC. While walking back to the Inn four bandits on motorcycles pounced on him. One of them reportedly got off and placed a knife to his neck while another relieved him of the cash.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.