Mother finds 5-year-old hanging from tree

Latest update May 21st, 2022 12:59 AM
May 21, 2022 News
Kaieteur News has been able to confirm that a mother on Wednesday found her five-year-old son hanging from a guava tree close to a swinger in their yard at Akawini, Pomeroon River, Region Two.
The 25-year-old woman told police that she found the child around 10:00hrs.
According to police the five-year-old boy is presently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).
His mother said that earlier that morning she and her son we lying on her bed watching a movie on her phone.
She had reportedly fallen asleep. The woman continued that she woke-up a short while after and could not find her son. She reportedly checked around her house but he was not there.
The young mother then ventured into the yard where she saw him hanging from the Guava tree. She claimed that she rushed to his aid and took him down by removing the rope that was around his neck.
The child was unresponsive and reportedly not breathing so she alerted relatives and together they rushed him to the Charity Hospital. Doctors there tended to him and after reviving the child, he was transferred to the Suddie Public Hospital.
He was later transferred from there to GPHC.
Police are investigating the matter.
