Guyana’s commissions first electronic tolling system at Harbour Bridge

May 21, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – With the commissioning of Guyana’s first automotive tolling system at the Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation (DHBC), there is expected to be a reduction in the time it takes for commuters to pay the toll at the bridge.

Scenes from the commissioning of Guyana’s first automotive tolling system at the Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation (DHBC). [Photo credit: DPI]

The Government of Guyana (GoG) paid $15M to set up the system at DHBC with hopes of reducing traffic congestion around that area.
On Friday, Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, commissioned the tolling system. In his featured remarks the Minister stated, “The distress of every driver or passenger moving from the West to East every day, the issue of time lost in traffic and congestion delays was something that had to be addressed.”
Also in attendance were: General Manager of the DHBC Wayne Watson, MMG’s General Manager, Bobita Ram and GTT’s Chief Operations Officer, Orson Ferguson.

The Radio-Frequency Identification (RIFD) scanner.

Earlier this year, Watson had stated that the new system successfully passed its pilot testing phase, which began in February, with a few selected vehicles.
Explaining how the system works, Watson had explained that commuters will pay their toll via a Radio-Frequency Identification (RIFD) tag, but first they will have to be registered to a database linked to a mobile money account.
An RIFD tag will be placed on their vehicles and while approaching the toll stations on the eastern side of the bridge, RIFD scanners will scan the tag and the toll fee will be deducted automatically from their mobile money account. He added that different RIFD tags will be made for different classes of vehicles such as cars, trucks, or vans.
Notably, while the tags will be free to install, if tampered with and a replacement is needed it will cost commuters $5000.
The automotive tolling system is supported by GTT’s Mobile Money Guyana (MMG), in order to facilitate the use of the system by way of purchasing credit as payment.
It takes three steps to make toll payments. Firstly, commuters have to set up an account with DBHC, and then load money onto the account from an MMG wallet. After those steps are completed, the toll will be automatically paid when commuters drive through the toll station.
There will be an MMG team stationed at the bridge to help interested persons sign up for MMG. Also, the traditional toll booth system will remain in place for persons who do not wish to use the automotive tolling system.

 

