Latest update May 21st, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Govt. to spend $535M on another Vlissengen road improvement project

May 21, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – The PPP/C Government through the Ministry of Public Works is preparing to spend some $535 million on another geometric improvement project for Vlissengen road. This time, the project will be between Princess Street and Mandela Avenue along Vlissengen road (Cemetery road).

The walkway constructed at Vlissengen road between the Kitty roundabout and Barr Street, Georgetown.

Bids for this project were opened on Thursday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office which revealed that 13 contractors are vying for the contract. The bids are as follows: C & L Construction Inc.- $645,079,708; H. Nauth & Sons-$529,751,670; Platinum Investments Inc.-$533,777,391; Japarts Construction Inc.- $575,971,515; Surrey Paving & Aggregate Company Guyana Inc.- $534,789,486; Avinash Contracting & Scrap Metal Inc. -$475,070,169; AJM Enterprise- $598,770,307; N & S General Engineering & Contracting Services- $535,075,590; Chung’s Global Inc.- $947,949,607; SD Investments- $487,199,160; Kallco Guyana Inc.- $516,151,629; and United Contracting & Supplies-$483,733,291.
K & P Project Management Inc. also submitted a bid totalling $646,239,300.
The geometric improvement project according to the Ministry’s engineer is pegged at $535,033,027.
Kaieteur News was informed by a Ministry official yesterday that the scope of works for this project entails the construction of concrete drains, a walkway, resurfacing of the road and reconstruction of culverts. “It would look like how Vlissengen road is at the Kitty roundabout; it would look just like that,” the official said.
The project the official was referring to is the one being executed by Vieira 66 Logistics. Vieira has been constructing a $42 million walkway at Vlissengen road between the Kitty roundabout and Barr Street.
That project which will improved access for pedestrians has a three metres wide walkway, concrete drains, lights, and guardrails which will protect persons who will be walking or riding on the pathway.
The Kitty roundabout to Barr Street walkway is also to be extended from Barr Street to Lamaha Street, Georgetown. The source also revealed to this publication that this project began on Thursday. This project, Kaieteur News understands would see the installation of benches.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

Singh, Vansertima shine as Demerara beat Essequibo by nine wickets

Singh, Vansertima shine as Demerara beat Essequibo by nine wickets

May 21, 2022

Heema Singh and Joaan Vansertima shared nine wickets between them as Demerara defeated Essequibo by nine wickets when the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Senior Female 50-over Inter County Tournament...
Read More
Women’s Cricket returns next month with CG Insurance Super 50 and T20 Blaze in Guyana

Women’s Cricket returns next month with CG...

May 21, 2022

Schools receive cricket gear as developmental programme expands

Schools receive cricket gear as developmental...

May 21, 2022

Back Circle, Sparta Boss to settle the argument tonight

Back Circle, Sparta Boss to settle the argument...

May 21, 2022

Rockaway Group of Companies supports LBI CC

Rockaway Group of Companies supports LBI CC

May 21, 2022

Dominoes action set for Melanie on May 22

Dominoes action set for Melanie on May 22

May 21, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]