Govt. to spend $535M on another Vlissengen road improvement project

Kaieteur News – The PPP/C Government through the Ministry of Public Works is preparing to spend some $535 million on another geometric improvement project for Vlissengen road. This time, the project will be between Princess Street and Mandela Avenue along Vlissengen road (Cemetery road).

Bids for this project were opened on Thursday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office which revealed that 13 contractors are vying for the contract. The bids are as follows: C & L Construction Inc.- $645,079,708; H. Nauth & Sons-$529,751,670; Platinum Investments Inc.-$533,777,391; Japarts Construction Inc.- $575,971,515; Surrey Paving & Aggregate Company Guyana Inc.- $534,789,486; Avinash Contracting & Scrap Metal Inc. -$475,070,169; AJM Enterprise- $598,770,307; N & S General Engineering & Contracting Services- $535,075,590; Chung’s Global Inc.- $947,949,607; SD Investments- $487,199,160; Kallco Guyana Inc.- $516,151,629; and United Contracting & Supplies-$483,733,291.

K & P Project Management Inc. also submitted a bid totalling $646,239,300.

The geometric improvement project according to the Ministry’s engineer is pegged at $535,033,027.

Kaieteur News was informed by a Ministry official yesterday that the scope of works for this project entails the construction of concrete drains, a walkway, resurfacing of the road and reconstruction of culverts. “It would look like how Vlissengen road is at the Kitty roundabout; it would look just like that,” the official said.

The project the official was referring to is the one being executed by Vieira 66 Logistics. Vieira has been constructing a $42 million walkway at Vlissengen road between the Kitty roundabout and Barr Street.

That project which will improved access for pedestrians has a three metres wide walkway, concrete drains, lights, and guardrails which will protect persons who will be walking or riding on the pathway.

The Kitty roundabout to Barr Street walkway is also to be extended from Barr Street to Lamaha Street, Georgetown. The source also revealed to this publication that this project began on Thursday. This project, Kaieteur News understands would see the installation of benches.