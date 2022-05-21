Govt. to spend $535M on another Vlissengen road improvement project

Latest update May 21st, 2022 12:59 AM
May 21, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – The PPP/C Government through the Ministry of Public Works is preparing to spend some $535 million on another geometric improvement project for Vlissengen road. This time, the project will be between Princess Street and Mandela Avenue along Vlissengen road (Cemetery road).
Bids for this project were opened on Thursday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office which revealed that 13 contractors are vying for the contract. The bids are as follows: C & L Construction Inc.- $645,079,708; H. Nauth & Sons-$529,751,670; Platinum Investments Inc.-$533,777,391; Japarts Construction Inc.- $575,971,515; Surrey Paving & Aggregate Company Guyana Inc.- $534,789,486; Avinash Contracting & Scrap Metal Inc. -$475,070,169; AJM Enterprise- $598,770,307; N & S General Engineering & Contracting Services- $535,075,590; Chung’s Global Inc.- $947,949,607; SD Investments- $487,199,160; Kallco Guyana Inc.- $516,151,629; and United Contracting & Supplies-$483,733,291.
K & P Project Management Inc. also submitted a bid totalling $646,239,300.
The geometric improvement project according to the Ministry’s engineer is pegged at $535,033,027.
Kaieteur News was informed by a Ministry official yesterday that the scope of works for this project entails the construction of concrete drains, a walkway, resurfacing of the road and reconstruction of culverts. “It would look like how Vlissengen road is at the Kitty roundabout; it would look just like that,” the official said.
The project the official was referring to is the one being executed by Vieira 66 Logistics. Vieira has been constructing a $42 million walkway at Vlissengen road between the Kitty roundabout and Barr Street.
That project which will improved access for pedestrians has a three metres wide walkway, concrete drains, lights, and guardrails which will protect persons who will be walking or riding on the pathway.
The Kitty roundabout to Barr Street walkway is also to be extended from Barr Street to Lamaha Street, Georgetown. The source also revealed to this publication that this project began on Thursday. This project, Kaieteur News understands would see the installation of benches.
May 21, 2022Heema Singh and Joaan Vansertima shared nine wickets between them as Demerara defeated Essequibo by nine wickets when the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Senior Female 50-over Inter County Tournament...
May 21, 2022
May 21, 2022
May 21, 2022
May 21, 2022
May 21, 2022
Kaieteur News – Note: Mr. Chand lived abroad for 15 years, returned in 2014 and became secretary of the Region 2 branch... more
Kaieteur News – The President gave another substandard performance during his address to the Regional Agri-Investment... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The Summit of the Americas, scheduled to be held in Los Angeles from June 8 to... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]