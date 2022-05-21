Govt. inks US$192M Linden to Mabura road project with Brazilian company

Kaieteur News – On Friday, the Government of Guyana officially signed a contract with Construtora Queiroz Galvao S.A., the Brazilian company which will be constructing the 121km asphaltic concrete road from Linden to Mabura Hill.

Back in February, Senior Minister with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh had announced that this company has been given the Caribbean Development Bank’s (CDB) no-objection to build the US$190 million or GY$32.4 billion road. Construtora Queiroz Galvao S.A. was among five contractors that submitted bids for the Ministry of Public Works project.

Kaieteur News had reported that this infrastructure project is being pursued by the Government of Guyana in partnership with CDB and the United Kingdom Government. The UK funded US$66 million, the CDB funded US$112 million while the Guyana Government provided US$12 million.

Delivering remarks at the signing ceremony yesterday was Minister within the Public Works Ministry, Deodat Indar who stated that between the construction and supervisory works this project now stands at a total of US$192 million.

Indar explained that this project will consist of two main highways; the width of each lane is approximately 3.6 metres, so in total it would be 7.2metres. “Then you have some hard shoulders both sides 2.4 metres, you have shared cyclist and pedestrian lane of two metres, you have a utility corridor, you have about 10 bus stops that would be along the road, you have nine rest areas, you also have lighting capability where villages are,” he mentioned.

The Linden to Mabura Hill road project is just the first phase that will ultimately lead to a completed Linden to Lethem road link that will then complete an overland link to Brazil. Minister Indar said that having being the first phase, about 330km of road is remaining that would lead to Lethem.

Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill in his remarks called on the contractor to incorporate local labour for the development of the project. He added that there are people in Region 10 who have the necessary machinery and equipment that can be engaged for this project.

“I want to publicly say to the contractor that it is the policy of the Government of Guyana that wherever projects are being executed as far as is possible, (local) labour could be incorporated for the project. It is in your interest to employ Lindeners and people from Region 10,” he said.

Edghill during his speech expressed deep appreciation for the financial support the UK government and the CDB put towards this road project.

Upon completion, this road project would provide major support to ease of travel, trade and general connectivity between Guyana and Brazil and open vast opportunities by linking Guyana’s hinterland communities to Georgetown.

When Construtora Queiroz Galvao S.A, was given the green light from CDB it was noted that having gone through the evaluation process, the company was determined as the most responsive bid indicating full compliance with all Environmental, Social, Health and Safety requirements.”

Construtora Queiroz Galvao S.A is a large Brazilian Contractor firm established in 1966. The company specialises in the construction of refineries, roads, bridges, commercial offices, residential buildings, highways, and sewage systems worldwide.