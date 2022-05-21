Genesis and Utopia band launch paves way for CPL/cricket carnival

… Concept aims to boost tourism in “Destination Guyana”

Kaieteur News – The Genesis and Utopia costume band launch has started the chip towards the much -anticipated CPL/cricket carnival set for September later this year. After a two- year hiatus resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic, coordinators and other stakeholders are finally allowed to have revelers out in their numbers; but this time, lending to the pomp associated with “the biggest party in sport”, the Hero Caribbean Premier League.

A well-attended launch at the Herdmanston Lodge on Wednesday saw representatives from corporate Guyana such as Banks DIH, Demerara Distillers Limited, Ansa Mcal Limited, Church’s Chicken, Guyana Telephone and Telegraph company, Fireside Grill and Chill as well as Minister of Culture Charles Ramson Jr. and Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) Director, Kamrul Baksh who stood in for Tourism Minister, Oneidge Walron, as she could not make the event.

Guyana will have the pleasure of hosting the Hero CPL’s semi-finals and finals for the next three years and is set to market itself globally as ‘Destination Guyana’ the place to be. Hits and Jams Entertainment Director Kerwin Bollers said that the band launch will set the road to cricket carnival 2022 as it presents five days of six riveting events tailored to various party tastes. The May 25 to 29 events include the ‘Stink and Dutty’ J’ouvert, ‘Baderation’, Soca and wine and the Touchdown Cooler party and more which will feature trending artistes such as Skeng, Shanice Muir, Patrice Roberts, Yung Bredda, Drew Thoven and Cush among others.

Bollers told the attendees how much of an opportunity it is for Guyana to be hosting the CPL finals. And to have carnival coupled with that, “I think it’s going to bring a whole lot of financial benefits to Guyana.” Co-Director Rawle Ferguson also lauded the cricket/carnival idea for the financial benefits he said it offers locals. The non-traditional jobs created and working-class Guyanese benefiting from the events has brought joy to the carnival organisers. Ferguson said that it was not until meeting President Irfaan Ali that they figured out the economic benefits of carnival, thus marrying that event with cricket. “We see the festive aspect but to see the working- class Guyanese benefitting,” Ferguson said his company is proud to be a part it.

Minister Ramson explained that the government is paying attention to activities that bring revenue to ordinary Guyanese and would be supporting such ventures. He said the cricket/carnival is among the events that will form a new direction that the government has established as part of an overall vision as to where the country goes, “…in creating this premier destination in the region for world class events.” “It was an important decision at the time to ensure Guyana hosts the CPL finals and semi -finals and to pair it with the carnival to create this brand called cricket carnival.” With a clear vision as to what this government desires, Ramson said that the administration is paving the way for creativity and innovation within the area of entertainment tourism. This he said will help in marketing other tourism products, including eco- tourism among others. The minister told the gathering that as people evolve and transition, so too does the country. As such, “the pride and uniqueness of Guyanese people must show itself to the world in a very elaborate way.”

The GTA said that “the cricket carnival concept and the construct of it is expected to unify people and industries across CARICOM and other countries.” Baksh said that the tourism body is proud to be associated with the creation of this signature event concept that comes from the visionary leadership of the President in ensuring that Guyana was able to host the CPL and bringing the event under the CPL/carnival umbrella. “As a tourism destination that is growing, it is very important to have the support of stakeholders across the divide,” the tourism director pointed out.

Baksh mentioned that part of the GTA’s mandate to ensure the unique experience travelers have when they come to Guyana, and that involves the in-country activities and events. The sport and party period ahead, is among those of high quality, high octane and well organized. “And that is what we want destination Guyana to be known for. We want Guyana to be known for events that are major draw cards to pull persons to this destination.”