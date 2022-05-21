Dominoes action set for Melanie on May 22

Next Level in association with Cigars and Cognac will be hosting a dominoes tournament on May 22 at Cigars and Cognac Eco bar and Longue, Melanie, East Coast Demerara.

The organiser has advised that teams should reach at least 20 minutes prior to the 13:00hrs commencement to get registered. A tag of $15,000 is set to register a team for the event which has grand prizes at stake.

The winning team will take home a trophy and $250,000 while the runner up receives a trophy and $100,000, third place takes home a trophy and $50,000 and fourth place carts off with a $30,000 incentive.

The Most Valuable Player will receive $10,000 while the player(s) that shares the first love and first double love will take home $5000 for achieving each feat.