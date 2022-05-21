Digicel donates teaching aids to educator providing free lessons to Laing Avenue youngsters

Kaieteur News – Since March 2022, Ms. Florance Rowe has been providing free after-school education to approximately 65 youngsters on Laing Avenue and volunteering her time on a full-time basis. Her commitment to this effort recently caught the attention of Digicel Guyana through social media, and the company jumped at the opportunity to help her. Digicel team members recently paid a visit to deliver some much-needed materials including a whiteboard, backpacks, and stand fans to support Ms. Rowe and the students with their day-to-day classroom activities.

The children, Kaieteur News understands, were just as excited to meet the Digicel Guyana team too.

Upon accepting the donation, Ms. Rowe expressed her gratitude for the donation while noting that they give her the motivation to keep going. “When we get attention like this, it signifies that people are paying attention to what we’re trying to accomplish, and it gives me the drive and encouragement to keep going…”

Digicel has pledged to assist youth development through education and sports over the years, and it has done so by developing and building excellent community relations.

Digicel Group is a total communications and entertainment provider with operations in 31 markets throughout the Caribbean, Central America and Asia Pacific. Digicel also runs a host of community-based initiatives across its markets, including Digicel Foundations in Haiti, Jamaica, Papua New Guinea and Trinidad and Tobago, which focus on educational, cultural and social development programmes.