Dedicated Fund Proposed for Indigenous Communities with revenues from Guyana’s forest climate services

LCDS Series Pt 6…

– To be invested in communities’ priorities

Kaieteur News – The provision of meaningful financial support for Amerindian and other hinterland communities and villages has always been at the core of the nation’s Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) since 2009. In fact, revenues earned during that period were used to start the Amerindian Land Titling (ALT) project as well as the Amerindian Development Fund (ADF).

Since then, LCDS financing has allowed for the completion of 21 demarcations,and the issuance of 19 Certificates of Title along with 13 Absolute Grants. There is also a ‘Grievance Redress Mechanism’ formulated under the ALT Project which will continue to address grievances related to the land titling process and provide an alternative course of dispute resolution outside of legal redress.

Importantly, the draft LCDS 2030 proposes for a dedicated allocation of 15% of all revenues earned from forest climate services to go to indigenous communities. Once the Government’s Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030 is finalized and implemented, revenues would be directed towards the socio-economic development of Amerindians and various Hinterland communities.

This financing will be invested in communities’ priorities, including Land Titling to address the outstanding requests for the grants and titles; and capitalization of the Amerindian Development Fund to implement Community Development Plans.

Financing will also continue through a number of pillars to be determined in consultation with communities which will likely include:

– Financing of Identified Activities in Village Plans

– A new phase of the Amerindian Development Fund

-Support for their participation in REDD+ which stands for countries’ efforts to reduce emissions from deforestation and forest degradation, and foster conservation, sustainable management of forests, and enhancement of forest carbon stocks

-The completion of the ALT project. Towards this end, outstanding requests for the issuance of 32 Absolute Grants, 47 demarcations and issuance of 49 Certificates of Title would be addressed.

At the same time, communities will benefit from projects covered in other parts of the document, notably from renewable energy and climate adaptation projects.

ABOUT LCDS 2030

LCDS 2030 outlines how the Government of Guyana will accelerate economic growth and development in a non-polluting, low carbon way. It outlines how Guyana will utilize and monetize its natural resources such as its lush and pristine forests in a sustainable manner so as to combat the impacts of climate change.

The document also ensures the country’s world-class forests, biodiversity, water, and marine resources are valued for the vital contribution they make to the health of the planet.

The current draft that was launched by President, Dr. Irfaan Ali in late 2021 is undergoing a period of consultation with citizens on how the nation can re-double its efforts towards achieving the outlined vision, the roots of which can be traced back to 2009.

In 2009, Guyana had launched the first Low-carbon Development Strategy as a developing country, setting out a vision for inclusive, sustainable development, while simultaneously maintaining the country’s forests, about 85% of the country’s territory, to help meet some of the most urgent challenges the world faces.

There is no doubt that Guyana intends to stay true to the vision set out in 2009 which is to create a model low-carbon economy for the world.

Since 2009 however, local authorities have gained a greater understanding of the outsized contribution Guyana’s ecosystems make to the world’s health and economy, as well as its role as one of the world’s most important countries for biodiversity conservation.

Here are some interesting facts about the important role Guyana’s forests play as noted in the LCDS 2030.

• Guyana has the second-highest percentage of forest cover on earth and is working with partners to sustain 99.5% of that forest while building the foundation for a new low carbon, ecosystem economy. The government has said it expects to tap opportunities to access a market mechanism for forest climate services and other ecosystem services. This will enable Guyana to store 19.5 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (the measure used for greenhouse gas emissions).

• Deforestation rates are among the lowest in the world and Guyana is one of only four countries in the world (and one of only two in the Amazon Basin) verified to have sustained a High Forest Low Deforestation (HFLD) state.

• Guyana is one of four countries which host the Guiana Shield, one of the most pristine rainforest landscapes in the world. The Guiana Shield stores around 18% of the world’s tropical forest carbon and 20% of the world’s fresh water.

LCDS 2030 is currently undergoing a period of national consultation. Once this is completed, the LCDS will be finalised and then tabled in the National Assembly.