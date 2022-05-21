Back Circle, Sparta Boss to settle the argument tonight

2022 Magnum Independence Cup…

An unstoppable force will collide with an immovable object this evening at 10:00pm, when national powerhouse Sparta Boss lock horns with fierce rival Back Circle in the final of the Magnum Independence Cup at the National Park Tarmac.

Tournament coordinator Edison Jefford, said, “All systems are in place for a wondrous night of action. Security which is something we prioritise will be ramped up. We have already begun to set up the venue. We have several sections inclusive of a corporate, VIP and entertainment which will be fully illuminated. It’s an event that we are targeting, in terms of branding, which will mirror what is hosted at the European level in the format so patrons will have their money’s worth. The entrance fee is $1500.”

He further said, “We have security for vehicles and constant police patrols will also be in effect, we are basically leaving no stones unturned for the championship match to ensure that everyone has clean incident free fun in a regulated and safe space. We anticipate a great game especially after the semi-finals.”

The contest will be a replay of the 2019 final, which Sparta Boss prevailed 2-1 on penalty kicks, after regulation time ended 2-2. As such, the unbeaten North East La Penitence outfit, enter the contest as the marginal favourite, owing to the aforesaid historical edge.

Sparta Boss have been clinical in the tournament, which has resulted in victories over the likes of East Front Road, Alexander Village, Avocado Ballers, Mocha, Future Stars, and Bent Street.

During this run of six matches, the Spartans have tallied a staggering and tournament leading 46 goals, which have emanated from nine different scorers. This illustrates the constant threat posed by the national giant.

The duo of Jermin Junior, and Ryan Hackett have led the assault with 14 goals each, with Eusi Phillips the next best scorer with six conversions. Job Caesar, Nicholas MacArthur, Sheldon Shepherd, and Kelsey Benjamin have chipped in with three, three, two and two goals respectively, while Gregory Richardson, and Darron Niles have scored once respectively.

In terms of their defense, Sparta Boss has allowed 20 goals, of which 18 occurred in the elimination round of the tournament.

On the other hand, Back Circle led by staunch rearguard, a collective element which has only allowed seven conversions, have defeated the likes of Melanie, Mocha and Sophia, Alexander Village, North East La Penitence, and Gold is Money.

On the attacking end, the East Ruimveldt giant has registered a commendable 22 conversions. Their primary scorer has been Jermaine Beckles with eight conversions, while David George, Adrian Aaron, and Stephon McLean have netted five, three, and two goals each.

The quartet of Stephon Reynolds, Selwyn Williams, Dillon Kelly, and Cecil Jackman has scored one goal each.

Meanwhile, Gold is Money and Bent Street will face-off in the third place playoff at 9:00pm. Similarly, North East La Penitence will engage Future Stars in the Plate Final from 8:00pm.

The winner of the tournament will receive $700,000, and the championship accolade, whilst the runner-up will pocket $400,000 and the corresponding trophy. The third and fourth place finishers will pocket $200,000 and $100,000 respectively. The winner of the Plate Section will receive $40,000.

The other sponsors of the event are MVP Sport, Nigel Hind Financial Services, Andrews Supermarket, Bold Expressions Barbershop, Fireside Grill ‘N’ Chill, Star Party Rentals, and Lucozade.