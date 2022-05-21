Agri-Investment Forum and Expo concludes today

Latest update May 21st, 2022 12:59 AM
May 21, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – The inaugural Regional Agri-Investment Forum and Expo will wind down today after four exciting days of discussions, negotiations and the likely formation of partnerships between the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Member States.
Participating countries in this year’s event included Belize, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica, Trinidad and Tobago, Montserrat, Bahamas and the host country, Guyana.
More than 250 booths will be open for the remainder of the day, as local farmers and regional investors seek opportunities for business networking.
The forum was launched at the Natural Cultural Center, in Georgetown on Thursday and panel discussions were later hosted at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, where the exhibit is also being held. The Heads of Government who were present also declared the expo open, after a simple ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday afternoon.
The event was hosted under the theme ‘Investing in Vision 25 by 2025’ which seeks to reduce the regional food import bill by 25 percent by 2025 through fostering accelerated and targeted investment in agriculture and food production and its business ecosystem within CARICOM member states.
To this end, the agri-investment forum was specifically geared towards the promotion, engagement, and informed dialogue among key stakeholders along the agri-food value chain —policymakers, development partners, foreign and local private investors, farmers, distributers—on how investment could be encouraged. Stakeholders within the industry were able to exhibit their products and services, network with others both directly and indirectly affected by the industry and acquire high-level investment and marketing exposure.
The event was hosted by the Government of Guyana, through the Ministry of Agriculture, in collaboration with the Caricom Secretariat. A few of the sponsors included Genequip, Republic Bank and Cataleya Energy Limited.
Scenes from the opening of the Agri-Investment Expo
