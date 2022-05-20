Winners Connection tackle Capital FC, Milerock face Topp XX challenge

Two more matches in Upper Demerara Senior League tonight

When the Upper Demerara Football Association Senior League championship resumes tonight a double header feature will see Capital FC and Haynes Winners Connection meeting from 6.00pm, while at 8.00pm it will be a grudge game between Topp XX and Milerock at the Mackenzie Sports Club ground.

Dubbed the ‘Return To Play’ championship league after the COVID-19 Pandemic interrupted the playing of competitive football over these past two years, footballers are eager to display their skills at the championship level.

Game one tonight between Capital FC and Winners Connection will provide fans with what is expected throughout this thirteen club league championship.

Among those appearing for Capital FC will be forward Tyric McAllister seeking goals, while the schemers will be their captain Andre Myers and David Fiedtkou with backline will be centered on Jamal Almond and Omari Ramsammy.

They will face the experienced Haynes Winners Connection, a team which has won three GT Beer year end tournaments among others and will be a formidable opponent.

The Haynes winners Connection will not take the Capital FC lightly and their lineup has Akeem Caesar and Kevin Dare as forwards seeking to pressure their opposing defence posed by Capital FC and Anthony Layne showing up in the middle, while their defenders will be Andre Phillips and Raynard Caesar.

The next game will gather momentum from this opening game when Milerock and Topp XX come to grips with each other.

Milerock will be introducing an almost new breed of player this time around. Marcus Tudor will be up front with the midfield play shared by Ramjan Ramdeholl, Neil Kennedy and Odessa Tudor who have all played for Guyana at the youth levels.

Add the veteran player Rawle ‘Boney’ Gittens and the Marcus Tudor and you get the challenge what Topp XX are up against.

On the other hand Topp XX will bring all their experience into this game which makes it most interesting.

Led by Travis Waterton and Carlos Grant in the midfield and the likes of Keion Hall and Jamal Bentick up front with Omari Gordon defending and in goal Gregory Hinds, you get a Topp XX which will be a tough lot.

Two more matches will be played on Sunday at the same venue.