Traffic more dan ants

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Guyana should learn from Trinidad. Dem bin build nuff road and highway and superhighway. Dem buy expensive ferries fuh help move people to wuk in de morning. Dem used to gat a special bus route fuh dem maxis and fuh guvament vehicles. But de traffic jams never end. De more road build, de more de traffic get.

Dat is why Prezzie should talk to he counterpart who deh in Guyana. He should get some pointers from Rowley as to how to manage de country’s infrastructural development.

It look as if something wrang in Guyana. De number of vehicles pon de road get more plenty since de pandemic start. Even dem cross street in de city now jammed packed with traffic. De authorities need to find out how suh much vehicles deh pon de road in suh short a time. Something nah look right.

Dem should start looking at dem duty-free vehicles fuh find out whether people who nah entitled to duty-free getting concession. Is just too many new vehicles pon de road. And more to come.

Sooner or later, we nah gan gat roads fuh all de vehicles we gat. A better and faster public transport system is needed. Some people say bring back de trains and some people want some areas of de city to be walking zones alone.

Dat is why dem boys seh de Prezzie need advice from a country wah been dis way before. Dem should put dat in de MOU fuh discussion. Guyana can learn from de successes and de mistakes of we Trini brothers and sisters.

Talk half. Leff half.