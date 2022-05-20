PM Rowley offers to build business model to boost regional food supply

– Mulls one CARICOM register for businesses

– Calls on int’l donors to help fund supply vessels

By Kiana Wilburg

Kaieteur News – Now more than ever, Member States of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) are gripped by the inescapable need to break free from rhetoric and commit to meaningful, collaborative action that will improve the region’s food production system. It is with this very understanding in mind that Trinidad and Tobago’s Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Rowley proposed that his country, one of the founding members of CARICOM, would be willing to build a business model to boost regional food supply with Guyana’s vast agricultural potential as a springboard for success.

The Prime Minister made this offer at the opening of the inaugural Agri-Investment Forum and Expo which had an official opening at the National Cultural Centre yesterday. The event is being held under the theme, “Investing in vision 25 by 2025.”

Dr. Rowley said the event which concludes on Saturday represents a giant step in getting the region to improve the quality and quantity of its production systems for food sustainability in all conditions. The CARICOM leader was keen to note however, that time and action are of the essence. PM Rowley said, “I have seen this before, I have heard this before and that means, we know what to do but, the question is, are we prepared to do it? I have been saying, unless we get the appropriate investments, the scale at which we are required to perform will not be achieved…” “It therefore means that Guyana’s role in giving CARICOM the opportunity to produce on the scale at which we can produce to be a participant in feeding ourselves is important, hence I am here to support this initiative which is driven by the works of President Dr. Irfaan Ali and Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo who are integral leaders in CARICOM.”

Even as this support is given wholeheartedly, PM Rowley said there are some key issues, which have to be addressed. He said there are some persons who are going to lobby to have the conversation of increased production done with a level of protectionism. PM Rowley warned however, that the greater good for the region cannot be achieved if there is fear of disturbing a few in their comfort zones.

Along with the need to confront those who wish to keep the status quo as is and protect their interests, the official said the regional leaders must address the question of transportation barriers to goods and services among CARICOM States.

Need for reliable transportation

He said, “…If we are going to produce in significant volumes then we bring into question the issue of transport. When we became independent as a federation that fleeting existence that we had, the Canadian government gave us a gift, two ships: the Federal Maple and the Federal Palm and they ran up and down the CARICOM…

“At no time I can recall that the people of the region were ever better connected and better served, but at the end of the useful life of those ships, they were never replaced. Not because there was no reason to but that we the independents did not do what was needed to serve our people.”

At this point, the TT Leader took the opportunity to call on international supporters and donors present at the time of the opening to help fund and have operating within the CARICOM region vessels of that nature.

One business register

Additionally, Prime Minister Rowley mulled the possibility of a CARICOM business register that could propel agri-investments and recognition. He said, “My colleague and I from Barbados, Prime Minister Mia Mottley QC talked about this idea…Once a company is registered one place in CARICOM, it is deemed to be registered everywhere; that is a simple, straightforward way of encouraging entrepreneurial recognition under law but it will remove a lot of the impediments…”

Business model

The Prime Minister also spoke to the need for a sustained business model to truly unlock the agricultural potential of CARICOM member states; otherwise, their ideas will remain just words on paper. In this regard, he noted that a meeting was held on Tuesday with President Ali where they spoke at length about the business model that is needed to underpin the ideas that will flow from the forum.

“We will need a business model to bring about this expansion in food supply that will survive fair winds and foul and that will bring us the benefits we desire because increased production with proper transportation, storage, and of course, agro-processing requires a proper business model.”

PM Rowley said TT is in a position to develop this model with the potential in Guyana and CARICOM. By combining this with the right energy infrastructure, expertise, and universities within the region to drive research, Rowley expressed confidence that CARICOM’s leaders can put its people in a position to do what has to be done for the benefit of current and future generations.