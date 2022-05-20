Pressy Enterprises supports Prime Minister Independence Domino tourney in Linden

The Honorable Prime Minister, Ret’d. Brigadier Mark Anthony Phillips’ Independence Domino Tournament 2022 will be staged on Thursday May 26, 2022 at 2330 Central Amelia’s Ward, Linden (Shanghai’s Residence).

This will be the First Independence Cup Tournament being staged in the Mining Town and all Clubs affiliated to the Linden Domino Association and all affiliated clubs from all other Associations are invited to take part.

A winner’s purse of $500,000 is set for the victorious team while the second place team will have to settle for $300,000 and third place will cart off with $100,000.

The winner will also claim the Hon. Prime Minister Lien Trophy. Ramesh Sunich of the Trophy Stall has donated the trophies for the top three teams. A number of other individual prizes are also to be won.

Pressy Enterprise yesterday joined the growing list of sponsors supporting the event. They presented their sponsorship commitment to B.L. Aaron and Mark Jumbie Wiltshire of the organisers.

The competition promises to be keen. Among the other sponsors on board are Office of the Hon. Prime Minister, Ministry of Culture Youth and Sports, Bakewell, Beharry Group of Companies, Ansa McAl and the Guyana Tourism Authority.

Teams have begun to register at a decent rate. Entrance fee is set at $15,000 per team and details on registration for the tournament can be had by contacting B.L. Aaron on telephone 662-3497 or Mark ‘Jumbie’ Wiltshire on 659-8672.