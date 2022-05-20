Phase Three of New Providence in dire need of attention – resident

Kaieteur News – About five years ago when Kumar Balraj moved into his own home at Phase Three New Providence, East Bank Demerara, he thought this would have made life much easier.

Although the loam streets were a bit deplorable back then, it was good enough for taxi drivers and other motorists to navigate easily.

But as the years went by, the holes in the road kept expanding, and before Balraj knew it, he no longer was afforded the luxury of being dropped to his front lawn when he took a taxi home.

This means that even when there is a downpour and some sections of the street that leads to his home are completely inundated, he is forced to foot-it home. “The road was a little bad when I first moved in but it kept getting worse and worse as more and more people moved in, and now, no taxi don’t want take us in anymore,” he lamented.

However, not all of the streets in the community have been left in a deplorable state. According to the man, at least two streets in the community are routinely maintained. This, he said, is because a top police official resides through one of the streets and a former government official resides through the other.

“It seems like some private contractor does come and do their streets, but it does look so bad that just these streets being done all the time and nobody cares about the rest,” he opined.

Even worse, he said that residents in the community are unaware who to turn to at this point. This is owing to the fact that the community has not yet been placed under the purview of a Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC). At least this was revealed to this publication by an employee who answered the phone for the Eccles/Ramsburg NDC and revealed quite courtly, “it has not been handed over,” but was unable to say when this development is likely.

But residents like Balraj are worried that they will have to wait much longer before help is forthcoming. “We not only dealing with this road situation but we don’t even have security lights, except where residents spend their own money and put up their own lights. We does even see snakes in the streets but nothing is being done for us,” he related.

Lest the community remains forgotten, the man is appealing to the relevant authorities to ensure that Phase Three New Providence gets some attention as the ‘One Guyana’ movement – which according to President Irfaan Ali is aimed at creating a more equal society – is introduced countrywide.